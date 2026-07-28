Master P Addresses Lil Wayne's Status For No Limit & Cash Money Tour

Questions about Lil Wayne's involvement in the upcoming No Limit & Cash Money Tour aren't going away, but Master P isn't the person offering answers. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the No Limit founder was asked whether fans should expect Wayne to make an appearance when the highly anticipated arena tour begins in September. Rather than fueling speculation, Master P made it clear that he can only speak for his own camp.
"You know what? Wayne doin' his thing," Master P said. "I can't speak for them. I know my people gon' be there. It's all about No Limit, but I think that whatever they... I wish a lot of they artists could be there. I don't know what the situation is." When pressed for a more definitive answer, he didn't budge. "I can only do what's in my control, shawty. And that's what I'm gon' do. But No Limit will be there."
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The uncertainty has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the tour, which marks the first large-scale collaboration between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records. The 17-city run will reportedly feature Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mac, Mr. Serv-On, Mercedes, Choppa, and special guest Boosie Badazz. It is scheduled to kick off Sept. 11 in Houston before making stops across the country.
Despite Cash Money's deep roster being represented, fans have continued to wonder whether Lil Wayne could make a surprise appearance. Wayne remains the label's biggest commercial star and one of its defining artists, but he has not been announced as part of the official lineup. He's also committed to his own tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Tha Carter series, making any potential appearances a matter of scheduling as much as speculation.