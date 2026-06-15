Birdman & Master P Are Going On Tour With Boosie This Fall: How To Cop Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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Percy Robert Miller Sr. known by his stage name Master P, deliver remarks to the audience during a lecture at the Wilmington
Percy Robert Miller Sr. known by his stage name Master P, deliver remarks to the audience during a lecture at the Wilmington Public Library. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Birdman and Master P are teaming up for the Cash Money & No Limit tour, which will also feature Boosie Badazz.

Birdman and Master P are joining forces for the Cash Money & No Limit Tour. This tour will feature a plethora of artists, including Mannie Fresh, B.G., Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, Choppa Style, and Mr. Serv-On.

Boosie Badazz will also be a special guest throughout the tour; however, there are a few shows where he will not be present. The shows in question are the ones in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas.

The tour is slated to begin on September 11 in Houston, Texas, and it will last until November 15, with the last show taking place in Cleveland.

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The Cash Money & No Limit Tour

Official Tour Dates:

September 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
September 12, 2026 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
September 18, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
September 19, 2026 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
September 25, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
September 26, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 2, 2026 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC
October 4, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
October 8, 2026 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
October 10, 2026 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena
October 23, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
October 24, 2026 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
November 6, 2026 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
November 7, 2026 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
November 13, 2026 — Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena
November 14, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
November 15, 2026 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

How To Purchase Tickets

The presale begins Wednesday, June 17, at 10 AM EST and will last until Thursday, June 18, at 11:59 PM EST. The official general on-sale begins Friday, June 19, at 10 AM EST over at bmnshows.com.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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