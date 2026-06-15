Birdman & Master P Are Going On Tour With Boosie This Fall: How To Cop Tickets

Birdman and Master P are joining forces for the Cash Money & No Limit Tour. This tour will feature a plethora of artists, including Mannie Fresh, B.G., Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, Choppa Style, and Mr. Serv-On.
Boosie Badazz will also be a special guest throughout the tour; however, there are a few shows where he will not be present. The shows in question are the ones in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas.
The tour is slated to begin on September 11 in Houston, Texas, and it will last until November 15, with the last show taking place in Cleveland.
The Cash Money & No Limit Tour
Official Tour Dates:
September 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
September 12, 2026 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
September 18, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
September 19, 2026 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
September 25, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
September 26, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 2, 2026 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC
October 4, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
October 8, 2026 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
October 10, 2026 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena
October 23, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
October 24, 2026 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
November 6, 2026 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
November 7, 2026 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
November 13, 2026 — Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena
November 14, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
November 15, 2026 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
How To Purchase Tickets
The presale begins Wednesday, June 17, at 10 AM EST and will last until Thursday, June 18, at 11:59 PM EST. The official general on-sale begins Friday, June 19, at 10 AM EST over at bmnshows.com.