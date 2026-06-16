Vince Staples Announces "Cry Baby" Tour: How To Cop Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Vince Staples performs during 2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 11, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Vince Staples is officially going on tour this Fall to support his exceptional new album of the year contender, "Cry Baby."

Vince Staples has gone in a new direction with his album Cry Baby, and so far, fans are enjoying it. While some don't know what to make of this new era, others are loving the politically charged lyrics and rock-inspired instrumentals.

Now, Staples is looking to take this new album on the road. Just moments ago, he announced the Cry Baby tour, which will take him across the United States between October 19th and November 15th.

During this month-long tour, Staples will make stops in places like Atlanta, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Toronto, as well as various other big cities that can be found below.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

Vince Staples Goes On Tour

Tour Dates:

  • Oct. 19, 2026 - Atlanta, GA -Tabernacle
  • Oct. 21, 2026 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
  • Oct. 22, 2026 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
  • Oct. 23, 2026 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
  • Oct. 25, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
  • Oct. 27, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
  • Oct. 29, 2026 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
  • Oct. 30, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
  • Nov. 1, 2026 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
  • Nov. 4, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • Nov. 6, 2026 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
  • Nov. 7, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
  • Nov. 8, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
  • Nov. 11, 2026 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
  • Nov. 13, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
  • Nov. 15, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

How To Cop Tickets

Pre-sale for Cry Baby tour tickets will take place starting Wednesday, June 17, at 10 AM EST, according to bandsintown.com. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday, June 19, at 10 AM EST. You can check out Vince Staples' website for updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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