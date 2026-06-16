Vince Staples Announces "Cry Baby" Tour: How To Cop Tickets

Vince Staples has gone in a new direction with his album Cry Baby, and so far, fans are enjoying it. While some don't know what to make of this new era, others are loving the politically charged lyrics and rock-inspired instrumentals.
Now, Staples is looking to take this new album on the road. Just moments ago, he announced the Cry Baby tour, which will take him across the United States between October 19th and November 15th.
During this month-long tour, Staples will make stops in places like Atlanta, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Toronto, as well as various other big cities that can be found below.
Vince Staples Goes On Tour
Tour Dates:
- Oct. 19, 2026 - Atlanta, GA -Tabernacle
- Oct. 21, 2026 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
- Oct. 22, 2026 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Oct. 23, 2026 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
- Oct. 25, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
- Oct. 27, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
- Oct. 29, 2026 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
- Oct. 30, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
- Nov. 1, 2026 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- Nov. 4, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- Nov. 6, 2026 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
- Nov. 7, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
- Nov. 8, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
- Nov. 11, 2026 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
- Nov. 13, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- Nov. 15, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
How To Cop Tickets
Pre-sale for Cry Baby tour tickets will take place starting Wednesday, June 17, at 10 AM EST, according to bandsintown.com. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday, June 19, at 10 AM EST. You can check out Vince Staples' website for updates.