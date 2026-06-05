Cry Baby— Album By Vince Staples

Vince Staples is back with his sixth studio album, Cry Baby, arriving two years after 2024's Dark Times. While that project explored the pressures of success and survival, Cry Baby appears to take an even darker and more confrontational approach. According to the album description, Vince leans into noise rock, post-punk, and distorted Americana influences to examine the tension, absurdity, and emotional weight of life in America today. Early singles like "Blackberry Marmalade" have already showcased a grittier sound than fans may expect, complete with visuals inspired by first-person shooter video games and references to Martin Luther King Jr. Over the past decade, Vince Staples has carved out one of rap's most unique lanes. And this album appears to be continuing to set a new trend.