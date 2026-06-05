Cry Baby— Album By Vince Staples

BY Tallie Spencer
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Vince Staples returns with 10 new tracks.

Vince Staples is back with his sixth studio album, Cry Baby, arriving two years after 2024's Dark Times. While that project explored the pressures of success and survival, Cry Baby appears to take an even darker and more confrontational approach. According to the album description, Vince leans into noise rock, post-punk, and distorted Americana influences to examine the tension, absurdity, and emotional weight of life in America today. Early singles like "Blackberry Marmalade" have already showcased a grittier sound than fans may expect, complete with visuals inspired by first-person shooter video games and references to Martin Luther King Jr. Over the past decade, Vince Staples has carved out one of rap's most unique lanes. And this album appears to be continuing to set a new trend.

Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Cry Baby

Tracklist For Cry Baby
  1. Blackberry Marmalade
  2. Go! Go! Gorilla
  3. White Flag
  4. The Running Man
  5. TV Guide
  6. The Big Bad Wolf
  7. Only In America
  8. Do You Know The Devil
  9. Cotton
  10. 7 In The Morning
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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