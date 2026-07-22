YG Announces “The Gentlemen’s Club” Tour: How To Buy Tickets

YG's hitting the road this fall.

YG, who will be going against The Game in Verzuz on Thursday, will be bringing out several friends along with him during this trek, too, including Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, Chef Boy, and Natalie Nunn. Expect to hear YG run through some of his biggest hits along with recent songs from his latest project, which dropped in June.

YG is back outside this fall in support of his latest album, The Gentlemen’s Club . The Compton, CA rapper recently announced his upcoming tour of the same name, which launches on September 10th in Boston at Big Night Live and concludes on November 7th in Honolulu, HI at the Republik. The rapper will also be touching down in major cities along the way, such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and of course, his hometown of Los Angeles, where he’ll be performing at the Crypto.com Arena .

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Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise & Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.