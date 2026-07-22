YG Announces “The Gentlemen’s Club” Tour: How To Buy Tickets

YG is back outside this fall in support of his latest album, The Gentlemen’s Club. The Compton, CA rapper recently announced his upcoming tour of the same name, which launches on September 10th in Boston at Big Night Live and concludes on November 7th in Honolulu, HI at the Republik. The rapper will also be touching down in major cities along the way, such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and of course, his hometown of Los Angeles, where he’ll be performing at the Crypto.com Arena.
YG, who will be going against The Game in Verzuz on Thursday, will be bringing out several friends along with him during this trek, too, including Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, Chef Boy, and Natalie Nunn. Expect to hear YG run through some of his biggest hits along with recent songs from his latest project, which dropped in June.
YG’s The Gentlemen’s Club Tour Dates
Boston - Big Night Live - Sept. 10
New York - Irving Plaza - Sept. 12
Philadelphia - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia - Sept. 13
Silver Spring - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Sept. 17
Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live - Sept. 18
Atlanta - Buckhead Theatre - Sept. 21
Dallas - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Sept. 22
Des Moines - Val Air Ballroom - Sept. 24
Chicago - House of Blues Chicago - Sept. 26
Milwaukee - The Rave / Eagles Club - Sept. 27
Everett - Angel of the Winds Arena - Oct. 8
Denver - Fillmore Auditorium - Oct. 13
Tempe - Mullett Arena - Oct. 17
Ontario - Toyota Arena - Oct. 24
San Diego - Viejas Arena - Oct. 25
Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena - Oct. 28
Oakland - Oakland Arena - Oct. 31
Fresno - Save Mart Center - Nov. 1
Honolulu - The Republik - Nov. 6
Honolulu - The Republik - Nov. 7
Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review
How To Buy Tickets To YG's Tour
Fans can access the artist presale and VIP packages from July 22 at 10 a.m. through July 23 at 11:59 p.m. local time using the password THECLUB. General ticket sales begin Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets available through The Gentlemen's Club website.