Rod Wave Announces "Don't Look Down" Tour: How To Buy Tickets

Rod Wave is an artist with one of the most dedicated fan bases in all of rap. Whenever he drops an album, his fans run up the numbers. Whenever he goes on tour, he packs the venue. He is a superstar, and he deserves the success he's received thus far.
On August 28, Rod Wave will be dropping his new album, Don't Look Down. Overall, this is going to be a massive album, and fans are certainly excited about it. In fact, Rod Wave is going to be taking this album on tour. His Don't Look Down tour begins in September, and we have all of the details.
Rod Wave Tour
Tour Dates:
- 09/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
- 09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
- 09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- 09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- 09/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- 09/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- 09/26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- 10/01 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
- 10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
- 10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- 10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- 10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- 10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- 10/16 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- 10/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- 10/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- 10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- 10/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- 10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- 10/31 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- 11/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- 11/06 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- 11/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
- 11/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
- 11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
How to Buy Tickets
The artist pre-sale officially begins Tuesday, June 23rd at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, the general on-sale starts Friday, June 26th at 1 PM local time. There will be VIP and Platinum packages available for those who want them.