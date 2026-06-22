Rod Wave Announces "Don't Look Down" Tour: How To Buy Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Rod Wave is delivering his new album "Don't Look Down" in August, and from there, he will be going on tour across the United States.

Rod Wave is an artist with one of the most dedicated fan bases in all of rap. Whenever he drops an album, his fans run up the numbers. Whenever he goes on tour, he packs the venue. He is a superstar, and he deserves the success he's received thus far.

On August 28, Rod Wave will be dropping his new album, Don't Look Down. Overall, this is going to be a massive album, and fans are certainly excited about it. In fact, Rod Wave is going to be taking this album on tour. His Don't Look Down tour begins in September, and we have all of the details.

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Rod Wave Tour
rod-wave-2026-tour-poster

Tour Dates:

  • 09/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
  • 09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
  • 09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
  • 09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
  • 09/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
  • 09/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
  • 09/26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
  • 10/01 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
  • 10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
  • 10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
  • 10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
  • 10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
  • 10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
  • 10/16 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
  • 10/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
  • 10/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
  • 10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
  • 10/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
  • 10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
  • 10/31 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • 11/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
  • 11/06 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
  • 11/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
  • 11/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
  • 11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

How to Buy Tickets

The artist pre-sale officially begins Tuesday, June 23rd at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, the general on-sale starts Friday, June 26th at 1 PM local time. There will be VIP and Platinum packages available for those who want them.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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