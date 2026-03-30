Michael Jackson Impersonator Facing Backlash For Appearing In Kanye West's "FATHER" Visual

BY Zachary Horvath
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UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Kanye West attends Teyana Taylor Album Release Party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 21, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
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Kanye West decided to include a Michael Jackson lookalike in his music video for "FATHER" and folks aren't too happy about it.

Kanye West and a Michael Jackson impersonator aren't getting too many compliments after collaborating. If you happened to catch the music video for Ye's "FATHER," the Travis Scott-assisted track on Bully, you may have spotted a King of Pop lookalike in the background.

Your eyes did not deceive you and one of the more well-known impersonators is confirming his involvement. That man in particular is known as Fabio Jackson. As caught by Live Bitez and Complex, he spoke about the collab and how cool it was to be a part of it.

"It’s not my project, but I’m happy to say that, yes, I was involved and yes that is me. It was amazing. All this was very magical to me because this was my very first involvement in a music video," Fabio expressed.

He also praised everyone behind the scenes on this project, including Ye's wife, Bianca Censori. Fabio reveals that she was a great director all around.

"She was welcoming, she was warm, she was happy, positive. She was giving such great vibes all the time." He also tells anyone ready to hate on Bianca to "cut [her] some slack."

While he seemed very humble in his video, a lot of people aren't too fond of people like Fabio taking advantage of Michael Jackson since his passing.

Read More: Kanye West & Travis Scott Top Apple Music Charts With "Father"

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"Mike was such an icon. People are still making a living impersonating him in 2026," one disgruntled commenter writes.

Another adds, "Fabio the one thing you haven't said is that you are an impersonator of the KING MICHAEL JACKSON and WHY they wanted MJ is this video! You are not MICHAEL JACKSON so please explain why they wanted the image which is you of Michael Jackson in this video! Don't forget Fabio this was for MJ!!!!! [red heart emoji]."

There's a chance that some of this anger has to do with the fact that a Michael Jackson biopic is coming to theaters on April 24.

But while this situation is causing some controversy, Kanye has some more less divisive news to share elsewhere. Earlier today, it was revealed that he is going to be headlining all three nights of Wireless Festival.

The three-day event begins on July 10 and ends on the 12th. The first pre-sale, which is for PayPal users, starts at 12 p.m. BST on March 31.

Read More: Young Dolph's Self-Admitted Gunman Delays His Fate Again

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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