Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar have been through it all. The two have been together for years, at this point, and while they keep their relationship private, there have been times when the two have decided to be public-facing.

For instance, when Drake mentioned Alford during the 2024 beef, Kendrick had his fiancée featured next to him in the music video for "Not Like Us." It was a moment of unity for the couple, and it appears as though things are still going quite strong.

On Tuesday, Alford celebrated her 40th birthday. This is a major milestone in anyone's life, and it appears as though she got to celebrate the day in style. On her Instagram story, she posted flowers that were gifted to her by her kids. From there, she posed on what appears to be a private jet, surrounded by balloons.

Whitney Alford Celebrates Her Birthday

Alford subsequently posted a hilarious throwback that is beginning to make the rounds on X. It appears to be a photo from a costume part of sorts, in which Kendrick looks more than content while Alford dances on him. Various Kendrick fans reposted the image, noting that it's a rare albeit wholesome look at their relationship.

It has certainly been an interesting start to the week for Kendrick Lamar. On Monday, GNX was taken off of Apple Music, alongside "Euphoria." From there, "Not Like Us" and "luther" were taken off YouTube. Everything was eventually re-uploaded, although with Drake dropping ICEMAN later this week, there was some suspicion as to why this happened.

Either way, this is going to be an interesting week for hip-hop, and we will be here to document all of it.