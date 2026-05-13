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40th birthday
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Whitney Alford Posts Hilarious Kendrick Lamar Throwback On Her 40th Birthday
Whitney Alford celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday, and she did so with some throwbacks of Kendrick Lamar.
By
Alexander Cole
May 13, 2026