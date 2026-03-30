Kanye West To Headline All Three Nights Of Wireless Festival

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West is following in Drake's footsteps as the rapper was announced as the triple headlining act for Wireless Festival 2026.

Kanye West, like Drake in 2025, is going to be the headlining act for all three nights of Wireless Festival 2026. This year, the rap and R&B music event will take place from July 10-12 at its usual location of Finsbury Park which is in London. Not much else is known about the accompanying roster or the times in which the performances will be.

But we have to imagine that information will be coming fairly shortly. It'll be interesting to see how Ye structures each night as well. If you remember, Drake had a specific theme for his three shows. The first was more R&B centric with acts like PARTYNEXTDOOR and Summer Walker onstage.

Night two was all about rap and bringing explosive energy to the table. The final performance focused more on global artists. Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy were among the stars on display that evening.

Perhaps Ye decides to perform alongside some of Bully's guests such as Travis Scott or Don Toliver. Him and La Flame are already headlining a day at the inaugural Helwatt's Festival in Italy a week later that month.

But those details will come another day. What we know for a fact is how to get your hands on tickets. Wireless Festival took their Instagram just moments ago to provide a full breakdown on pre-sales and the times.

For the general pre-sale, that will kick off at 12 p.m. BST (British Summer Time) on Tuesday, April 7.

Read More: Kanye West Pays Tribute To Mother Donda On "Bully"

Streaming Numbers On Kanye West's Bully

So, if you are in the states, you are going to need to get up at 7 a.m. local time as there is a five-hour difference. The general on sale will start a day later at the exact same time. But if you are PayPal user, there's an exclusive, 48-hour pre-sale event starting tomorrow at 12 p.m. BST as well.

But if you want to sign up for the general pre-sale, click here. This will be Ye's first time performing in the UK in 11 years per Ticketmaster Discover.

This exciting news surfaces after the first weekend since the release of Bully on Saturday, March 28. While the public is split on how the feel about it, it's still been running up the streams. According to the album's distributor, gamma., his twelfth studio LP did "close to 50 million" streams in its first day on Spotify.

In correcting initial reports about it doing around 33 million streams, they also took a dig at Ye's rival, J. Cole. "That would make it one of the biggest first weeks of the year on Spotify alongside BTS and Harry Styles, and the biggest hip-hop release of the year on Spotify far exceeding J. Cole. "Father" did 4.1M streams on Spotify in its first full day globally."

Read More: Drake Gets Shout-Out From Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Wireless Festival Lineup Drake Hip Hop News Music Wireless Festival Unveils Full Lineup With Drake To Headline All Three Days
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Drake's Triple-Headlining Act At Wireless Festival Sells Out In Record-Breaking Time
Kanye West Label Mocks J Cole Refuting First Day Streams Bully Music Kanye West's "Bully" Distributor Mocks J. Cole While Refuting First Day Streams
Comments 0