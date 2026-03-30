Kanye West To Headline All Three Nights Of Wireless Festival

Kanye West, like Drake in 2025, is going to be the headlining act for all three nights of Wireless Festival 2026. This year, the rap and R&B music event will take place from July 10-12 at its usual location of Finsbury Park which is in London. Not much else is known about the accompanying roster or the times in which the performances will be.

But we have to imagine that information will be coming fairly shortly. It'll be interesting to see how Ye structures each night as well. If you remember, Drake had a specific theme for his three shows. The first was more R&B centric with acts like PARTYNEXTDOOR and Summer Walker onstage.

Night two was all about rap and bringing explosive energy to the table. The final performance focused more on global artists. Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy were among the stars on display that evening.

Perhaps Ye decides to perform alongside some of Bully's guests such as Travis Scott or Don Toliver. Him and La Flame are already headlining a day at the inaugural Helwatt's Festival in Italy a week later that month.

But those details will come another day. What we know for a fact is how to get your hands on tickets. Wireless Festival took their Instagram just moments ago to provide a full breakdown on pre-sales and the times.

For the general pre-sale, that will kick off at 12 p.m. BST (British Summer Time) on Tuesday, April 7.

Streaming Numbers On Kanye West's Bully

So, if you are in the states, you are going to need to get up at 7 a.m. local time as there is a five-hour difference. The general on sale will start a day later at the exact same time. But if you are PayPal user, there's an exclusive, 48-hour pre-sale event starting tomorrow at 12 p.m. BST as well.

But if you want to sign up for the general pre-sale, click here. This will be Ye's first time performing in the UK in 11 years per Ticketmaster Discover.

This exciting news surfaces after the first weekend since the release of Bully on Saturday, March 28. While the public is split on how the feel about it, it's still been running up the streams. According to the album's distributor, gamma., his twelfth studio LP did "close to 50 million" streams in its first day on Spotify.