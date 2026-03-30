Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a major shout-out to Drake at the Juno Awards on Sunday, crediting him among several other iconic artists responsible for the country's success in the music industry. He was at the event to present Joni Mitchell with a lifetime achievement award.

"I can talk like an economist anytime. We're the third-largest exporter of music in the world," he said. "Canada is the third-largest exporter of music in the world. It's a huge industry, but really, at the core of it, it's our stories, it's our emotions, it's our heart, at a time when the world needs more Canada. Joni Mitchell is the heart, Nelly Furtado. It's the whole range. Drake, Rush, whoever, Canadian, Canadian, Canadian."

For the ceremony, Drake recorded a congratulatory message for Nelly Furtado, who was being inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame. In the video, he hinted at his next album, Iceman, "coming soon."

"To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed 'Take Care' as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show," he said. "But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. And one thing Nelly knows, you know my love is real. You know my love is true. I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your hall of fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you dog. Iceman coming soon."