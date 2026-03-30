Drake Gets Massive Endorsement From Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

BY Cole Blake
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Drake paid tribute to Nelly Furtado at the event by recording a video message to congratulate her on getting into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a major shout-out to Drake at the Juno Awards on Sunday, crediting him among several other iconic artists responsible for the country's success in the music industry. He was at the event to present Joni Mitchell with a lifetime achievement award.

"I can talk like an economist anytime. We're the third-largest exporter of music in the world," he said. "Canada is the third-largest exporter of music in the world. It's a huge industry, but really, at the core of it, it's our stories, it's our emotions, it's our heart, at a time when the world needs more Canada. Joni Mitchell is the heart, Nelly Furtado. It's the whole range. Drake, Rush, whoever, Canadian, Canadian, Canadian."

Read More: Drake Sneaks In A Major "ICEMAN" Update While Honoring Nelly Furtado At Juno Awards

Drake's "Iceman" Update

For the ceremony, Drake recorded a congratulatory message for Nelly Furtado, who was being inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame. In the video, he hinted at his next album, Iceman, "coming soon."

"To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed 'Take Care' as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show," he said. "But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. And one thing Nelly knows, you know my love is real. You know my love is true. I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your hall of fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you dog. Iceman coming soon."

Drake has been hyping up Iceman for many months. Back in 2025, he shared three singles for the project during different livestreams.  They included "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He still hasn't confirmed an official release date for the album.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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