DJ Akademiks says every day that Drake continues to delay his next studio album, Iceman, more of his haters become fans. He shared his explanation of the take during a recent livestream, as the Toronto rapper has yet to confirm a release date for his next project.
"Stall them out. That's my advice," Akademiks says in one clip from the stream. "I think every day Drake don't drop, it makes another f*cking hater realize he was a f*cking fan all along. Every day Drake doesn't drop, another b*tch ass n***a that started hating in the last year realizes he's a f*cking fan. You know why? Because he doesn't have anything to talk about, nothing to listen to, and all he keeps talking about is what he thinks Drake's gonna do or not do. F*cking fan, be a fan."
Drake's "Iceman" Album
Drake has been teasing the release of his album, Iceman, for nearly a year. He shared the first single from the project, "What Did I Miss?," in July 2025. In the following months, he dropped "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.
Over the weekend, Drake's courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were covered in icicles as the Raptors played against the Brooklyn Nets. He didn't comment on the move, but it was an obvious nod that Iceman is imminent.
Before that, Drake hinted that Iceman is"coming soon" at the Juno Awards. In doing so, he recorded a video message for Nelly Furtado that played at the event. "To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed 'Take Care' as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show," he joked. "But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. And one thing Nelly knows, you know my love is real. You know my love is true. I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your hall of fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you dog. Iceman coming soon."