DJ Akademiks says every day that Drake continues to delay his next studio album, Iceman, more of his haters become fans. He shared his explanation of the take during a recent livestream, as the Toronto rapper has yet to confirm a release date for his next project.

"Stall them out. That's my advice," Akademiks says in one clip from the stream. "I think every day Drake don't drop, it makes another f*cking hater realize he was a f*cking fan all along. Every day Drake doesn't drop, another b*tch ass n***a that started hating in the last year realizes he's a f*cking fan. You know why? Because he doesn't have anything to talk about, nothing to listen to, and all he keeps talking about is what he thinks Drake's gonna do or not do. F*cking fan, be a fan."

Drake's "Iceman" Album

Drake has been teasing the release of his album, Iceman, for nearly a year. He shared the first single from the project, "What Did I Miss?," in July 2025. In the following months, he dropped "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Over the weekend, Drake's courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were covered in icicles as the Raptors played against the Brooklyn Nets. He didn't comment on the move, but it was an obvious nod that Iceman is imminent.