Ebro Claps Back At DJ Akademiks As Drake Gears Up To Release "ICEMAN"

BY Cole Blake
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Celebration Of Life Event For DJ Mister Cee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Ebro and Wyclef Jean attend the Celebration of Life Event for DJ Mister Cee at Brooklyn Paramount on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Drake has yet to confirm a release date for "ICEMAN," but he was spotted filming a music video in Toronto on Sunday.

Ebro has fired back at DJ Akademiks' recent claim that he and other critics of Drake have been "flip-flopping" on the Toronto rapper ahead of his new album, ICEMAN. He addressed the idea during an episode of the Ebro Laura & Rosenberg Show.

"Come with this album. Let's hear it," Ebro said. "People are very excited. You're one of the biggest artists in the game. You lost a battle. It's not a big deal. It's over, on to the next." When Laura Stylez argued that Drake just needs to come back with a hit song and the battle will be forgotten, Ebro remarked that he already did: "Everybody said that, and he did, 'Nokia.'"

"Akademiks really tapped into it right there," Ebro added, responding to a clip of the livestreamer speaking on his Drake fandom. "The level of sickness that I was referring to, where there are these like-- What are you standing on, exactly, Akademiks, when you say 'flip-flopping?' We're just fans of music, we're fans of the culture, we're fans of hip-hop. What exactly are you standing on or standing for when you say you're on Drake's side? What is that, what is the side? What's the platform? What do you guys stand for?"

From there, he questioned the entire culture of artist-specific fandom. "What other fans in hip-hop are only fans of that particular artist, that are real hip-hop fans? I would love to learn," he continued. "Those are pop music fans. Hip-hop fans like a plethora of hip-hop and are fans of whatever is dope."

Read More: Nia Long's '90s Movie & TV Roles That Made Her A Generation's Crush

Drake's "ICEMAN" Album

DJ Akademiks has repeatedly said that the constant attention around Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN, is a sign that people who criticized him during his beef with Kendrick Lamar were actually fans of his music all along.

"Stall them out. That's my advice," Akademiks said during one recent stream. "I think every day Drake don't drop, it makes another f*cking hater realize he was a f*cking fan all along. Every day Drake doesn't drop, another b*tch ass n***a that started hating in the last year realizes he's a f*cking fan. You know why? Because he doesn't have anything to talk about, nothing to listen to, and all he keeps talking about is what he thinks Drake's gonna do or not do. F*cking fan, be a fan."

Drake has yet to confirm a release date for ICEMAN, but he was spotted filming a new music video for the project on Sunday. Videos of him in a parking lot in Toronto surrounded by massive blocks of ice started circulating online.

Read More: Drake Can't Save The Algorithm

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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