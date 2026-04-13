Drake's New Seats At Scotiabank Arena Are A Huge Hint About The Status Of "ICEMAN"

After some rough years near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Toronto Raptors are back in the NBA playoffs. They are going to be playing some important games at Scotiabank Arena, which means Drake will be there to watch it all take place.

Drizzy has been a key figure in recent Raptors playoff runs. When they won the championship back in 2019, Drake was there every step of the way. While the Raptors aren't exactly favorites to do anything this season, the artist can at least celebrate his team's recent triumph.

As it turns out, the artist is looking to use his proximity to the Raptors as part of his rollout for ICEMAN. We say this because on Sunday, Drake's customary seats at the Scotiabank Arena had a special look to them. These two courtside seats were covered in icicles. Of course, this is a very direct reference to his upcoming album, ICEMAN.

Drake Prepares for ICEMAN

For months now, Drake has been teasing this album. Unfortunately, concrete updates have been few and far between. Fans have been looking for answers, and with this latest stunt at Scotiabank Arena, it appears as though we could be getting those updates very soon.

There was a sense that ICEMAN could drop during the winter. Now, the Spring has sprung, and the album has yet to arrive. With this in mind, there is a feeling that perhaps the Summer could be the right time for the album. Or perhaps this will be yet another Springtime release.

Whatever the case may be, it looks as though Drake is putting the finishing touches on his album, and he wants to get the fans hyped up. He has not released a solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. After a turbulent couple of years, it is time for the comeback album to be unleashed.