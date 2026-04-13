Drake's New Seats At Scotiabank Arena Are A Huge Hint About The Status Of "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake is looking to drop "ICEMAN" later this year, and recently, the artist gave his fans a huge hint about the album.

After some rough years near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Toronto Raptors are back in the NBA playoffs. They are going to be playing some important games at Scotiabank Arena, which means Drake will be there to watch it all take place.

Drizzy has been a key figure in recent Raptors playoff runs. When they won the championship back in 2019, Drake was there every step of the way. While the Raptors aren't exactly favorites to do anything this season, the artist can at least celebrate his team's recent triumph.

As it turns out, the artist is looking to use his proximity to the Raptors as part of his rollout for ICEMAN. We say this because on Sunday, Drake's customary seats at the Scotiabank Arena had a special look to them. These two courtside seats were covered in icicles. Of course, this is a very direct reference to his upcoming album, ICEMAN.

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Drake Prepares for ICEMAN

For months now, Drake has been teasing this album. Unfortunately, concrete updates have been few and far between. Fans have been looking for answers, and with this latest stunt at Scotiabank Arena, it appears as though we could be getting those updates very soon.

There was a sense that ICEMAN could drop during the winter. Now, the Spring has sprung, and the album has yet to arrive. With this in mind, there is a feeling that perhaps the Summer could be the right time for the album. Or perhaps this will be yet another Springtime release.

Whatever the case may be, it looks as though Drake is putting the finishing touches on his album, and he wants to get the fans hyped up. He has not released a solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. After a turbulent couple of years, it is time for the comeback album to be unleashed.

This is probably the most pressure Drake has faced in his entire career, and the hip-hop world wants to see how he responds.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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