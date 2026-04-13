DJ Akademiks Just Gave Drake Some Interesting Advice Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

Drake is working on ICEMAN, and if one thing is for certain, it is that there are a lot of fans waiting on this project. Drizzy has been teasing it for over a year at this point, yet the album has to come to fruition. For many, this has been frustrating to watch. He has put out some songs here and there, but nothing has truly stuck.

Now, the artist is engaging in some unique antics to show that the album is, in fact, on the horizon. For instance, he recently took to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with some customized courtside seats. These seats are now covered in icicles, which proves that the album is on the way. For now, a release date remains unknown.

DJ Akdemiks has been a huge cheerleader for this upcoming album. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he would have some strong opinions on when the project should be released. However, in the clip below, he offers Drake some advice that some may see as surprising.

DJ Akademiks Gives Drake Advice

You would think Akademiks wants Drake to drop the album right away. Instead, he believes the artist should wait until next year. That way, he can stall out all of those who have been opposing him.

"I've given my official advice to Drake... you could drop it in 2027, I like what's going on. Stall 'em out," Akademiks explained. "With every single day, we're having a hater reset. They're all coming back, they're like, 'Drake, I miss you.'"

It is an interesting theory, although it is more likely that Drake ends up coming out with the album sometime in the Summer or the Fall. The artist has been in the studio recording, and with the anticipation buzzing, we expect Drake to act soon.