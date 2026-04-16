Is Drake Actually Dropping "ICEMAN" Tonight?

As another work week comes to a close, rumors that Drake's ICEMAN is dropping tonight/soon are back in the news. For his fans, this has to be frustrating. They have been let down every time when posts about it "coming soon" couldn't be further from the truth. Additionally, staunch haters have to be sick of the false rumors as they just want this album to drop so news outlets can focus on all the other great music that's actually releasing.

But for those who are in that latter camp, it's going to be talked about throughout the year, especially when it drops. At the end of the day, it's the most anticipated LP, especially in rap, for 2026. So, naturally, folks like DJ Akademiks and other social media users are going to capitalize on the hype of the project every chance they get.

In fact, he did just that yesterday tweeting "Just in: ICEMAN OTW... [ice cube emoji]."

This doesn't really give us, nor many folks, hope for reasons we already mentioned. But also, because people such as Anthony Fantano, aka theneedledrop, are potentially trolling other influential sources like Akademiks who's also a Drake stan.

If you didn't know, the music critic is also not the biggest fan of The Boy. Moreover, when he thinks an album is bad, he wears a red flannel in his videos to signify that. Those ingredients make it tough on those who are trying to decipher what's a legit announcement or not.

Our Prediction For Drake's ICEMAN

But what's giving others some reason to believe it could be dropping tonight or at least very soon, is Drake's own activity. Most recently, the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador decorated his courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena with ice and icicles.

It was a not-so-subtle nod to what he was teasing and with it coming just days before these announcements, it seems the public has some faith that this was the first hint of a release this week. Regardless of how much stock you have in platforms like Kalshi, users there believe ICEMAN could make landfall before May.

In recent days, the odds have surged to 37% after an extended downward trend. Still, others see it having better chances to hit DSPs in May, June or July.

All in all, though, it's still really hard to tell where Drake's at right now. More times than not, he prefers a tried-and-true album rollout. At the same time, though, he's surprised us in the past with releases like Care Package and If You're Reading This It's Too Late.