NYPD Ignites WOOO & CHOO Crackdown With 36 Indictments

The NYPD and the Brooklyn DA have executed a major crackdown on two rival Brownsville gangs WOOO and CHOO. A total of 36 members across both groups have been charged with several crimes including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to possess weapons. Murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and weapons possession charges are also in the mix.

All of these stem from a frightening 36 shootings that resulted in 11 victims. One man died from his injuries. Another individual was luckier, although he was still struck while just trying to put out the trash.

NYPD's commissioner, Jessica S. Tisch, commended the officers for their work in helping make the streets a bit safer.

Per a press release from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office Tisch said, "The indictments announced today are the culmination of a long-term investigation into some of the most violent criminals in New York City. Their vicious campaign of retaliation and retribution — waged with absolutely no regard for human life — turned every slight into a shootout and terrorized these communities for years."

She continues, "Now, thanks to the targeted, precision policing of the NYPD, these gang members and dozens of guns are off our streets. This is all because of the tireless work of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division and our partners in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office."

WOOO Versus CHOO Arrests

Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez echoes that in his statement. "This takedown is one part of our comprehensive strategy to drive down shootings and homicides across Brooklyn. These defendants were allegedly responsible for a remarkable amount of gunfire, with 36 shootings that terrorized Brownsville residents. Our success in focusing on the drivers of crime such as those charged in this indictment, while also working with community groups on preventative efforts, led to record low gun violence in Brooklyn last year with major declines in Brownsville that continued into this year. I commend the NYPD and our prosecutors for their tireless work in keeping our communities safe."

The press release shares that the defendants were brought before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Craig Walker and Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on two separate indictments. The charges are first-, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree murder. Others include second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and related charges.

These gangs might sound familiar to hip-hop fans as artists from the Brooklyn area like the late Pop Smoke, as well as 22Gz and Fivio Foreign reference them in their songs. Perhaps the biggest song to do this comes from Pop who dropped a song called "The Woo" featuring Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent.

However, that song doesn't reflect the WOOO gang, rather a luxurious lifestyle.