Clavicular Parties With Blueface One Day After Apparent Overdose

BY Caroline Fisher
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Clavicular Parties With Blueface
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Earlier this week, controversial 20-year-old streamer Clavicular was hospitalized for a suspected overdose.

It's been a tough week for Clavicular. On Tuesday (April 14), the controversial streamer was hospitalized for a suspected overdose. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly what substances could have been involved, but he's admitted to taking steroids and microdosing meth in the past. Fortunately, it looks like the 20-year-old is doing well despite the circumstances. He took to Twitter/X shortly after being released from the hospital to give his supporters an update.

“Just got home, that was brutal,” he wrote, attaching a selfie to showcase some minor injuries to his face. "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

During a subsequent stream, he was asked to break down exactly what happened, but opted not to any specific details. “What happened? Um, not gonna really get into it too much. Don’t really want to talk about it, not gonna lie,” he explained. “But I ain’t going to be doing any of that sh*t anymore."

“But yeah, man, I ain’t gonna be doing any more substances for a little while," he added. "Hopefully for forever.” 

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Clavicular's Suspected Overdose

It didn't take Clavicular long to get back to work. Yesterday, he even attended the grand opening of Miami Beach’s first streaming nightclub, Bacara Club. He was spotted onstage alongside various others, including Blueface, who performed his 2018 hit "Thotiana." He appeared to be in good spirits considering everything that he's been through in recent weeks, as seen in a clip shared by @Kick_Champ.

His apparent overdose isn't the only health scare he's experienced recently, as earlier this month, he also passed out on stream after being choked by fellow internet personality Cuban Tarzan. He began convulsing, but luckily, he regained consciousness within a minute or so.

Shortly after the incident, Adin Ross urged Clavicular to start taking his health more seriously, as it could have ended very badly.

Read More: Blueface's Girlfriend Harvard Bri Caught On Camera Throwing Bricks At His House

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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