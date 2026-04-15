Clavicular Allegedly Overdoses While Live On Stream

BY Alexander Cole
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Clavicular Passes Out Convulses Choked Out Stream
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Popular streamer Clavicular allegedly overdosed on stream tonight while filming himself live at bars in Miami.

Clavicular is a popular live streamer who is known for "looksmaxxing." This is the process of going to extreme lengths to make yourself more attractive. The streamer has admitted to bone smashing, microdosing meth, and even taking steroids to aid his physique.

Overall, Clavicular has been very up front about his drug use. Oftentimes, he streams while high on various substances. Unfortunately, that appeared to be the case again tonight as the streamer was live in Miami. He was doing one of his usual IRL streams where he could be seen enjoying the city's nightlife.

However, things took a very gnarly turn. In the video clip below, Clavicular can be seen dozing off. He was clearly inebriated, and while his friends were laughing at first, they eventually became concerned. Eventually, the live stream was shut off, and the clip made the rounds on social media.

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Clavicular Appears to Overdose

Subsequently, it was revealed that the ambulance was called, and Clavicular was rushed to the hospital. Numerous sources are claiming that he overdosed and that he needed immediate care. There is even a call with the paramedics that is starting to make the rounds online.

Clavicular is someone who has gotten quite a bit of attention over the course of the past few months due to his antics. His habits have elicited lots of concern, and there have been fears that something like this could happen. At 20 years old, he is still extremely young, and there is no doubt that social media is reeling over this news.

In the world of streaming, these kinds of things are being broadcast live more than ever before. For some, this is truly dystopian. For many Gen Z and Gen Alpha, this is simply a reality that they have gotten used to.

This is a developing story, and it is one that we will be keeping tabs on throughout the evening.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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