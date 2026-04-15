Clavicular Speaks Out After His Overdose And Blames Drug Use On His Autism

Last night, Clavicular was live-streaming in Miami when he began to fade out of consciousness. His friends were completely oblivious to what was going on and immediately offered him adderall. Subsequently, they realized something was off about the 20-year-old, which led to them turning off the stream and calling for help.

Clavicular was then rushed to the hospital and treated for a suspected overdose. According to reporter Taylor Lorenz, Clav had been having seizures, but was in stable condition, drifting in and out of consciousness. It was also said that his parents were flying in from New Jersey to be with him.

The initial report from Lorenz suggested that Clavicular would have to be in the hospital for up to 72 hours. However, that turned out not to be the case. This morning, Clavicular took to X, where he revealed that he is doing alright. He showed off some serious wounds on his face, all while revealing that his drug use is a mask to hide his autism.

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Clavicular Breaks His Silence

"Just got home, that was brutal," he wrote. "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

Perhaps this will be a wake-up call for the streamer, who takes an intense amount of pharmaceuticals and drugs to keep up with his "looksmaxxing" regimen. He has stated in the past that he takes Ketamine, Meth, and even steroids to keep his physique. Furthermore, he engages in behaviors such as "bone smashing" to fortify his jawline.

These are all incredibly disordered behaviors and should not be mimicked. He has a young and impressionable fanbase, and his recent overdose should serve as a warning.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether or not he is going to take a break after all this. If one thing is for certain, he left a lot of viewers traumatized on Tuesday evening.