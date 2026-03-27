Clavicular's Mugshot Leaks Online Following Arrest

Clavicular's mugshot from his battery/assault arrest has hit the internet. As you can see from FearBuck's post below, the looksmaxxing streamer is rocking his usual stoic facial expression. He was handcuffed yesterday by Fort Lauderdale officers over there being a warrant for his arrest in Osceola County for the last couple of weeks.

This news was first broken by journalist Taylor Lorenz late yesterday and it seems his latest run-in stems from an incident in February. As she initially reported, "Clavicular was just arrested in Fort Lauderdale on a misdemeanor assault charge (no physical contact or injury is required for this charge). The arrest is likely related to a physical fight between Clav’s [girlfriend] and influencer Jenny Popach who broke into the hype house."

Footage of that fight was caught by Dexerto, which you can see here. The clip doesn't show him intervening at all as the two girls scream at each other before eventually getting physical. But with Clavicular being the one behind bars, he apparently had some sort of involvement. But that being the reason for his arrest is not yet confirmed. His bond is set at $1,000.

But more charges could be coming the 20-year-old's way sooner than later. Prior to being taken into custody, earlier that same day, him and some friends were in the Everglades.

Clavicular Shoots At Dead Alligator

While on an airboat, they spotted what appeared to be a dead alligator floating on top of the water. Clavicular eventually would join his group in unloading dozens of bullets into the animal. "Yeah, I think it’s dead," he said after they were done.

It's possible that him and his friends could be hit with a first-degree misdemeanor as a certain Florida statute deems it illegal to discharge a firearm in a public place.

Moreover, if the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decides to take this act to a federal level, Clavicular could face $50,000 in fines. Per Dexerto, alligators in South Florida are a federally protected species. You are unable to harass, damage, or interfere with protected wildlife. That also applies to a dead animal.