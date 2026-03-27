Clavicular's Mugshot Leaks Online Following Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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Clavicular is dealing with police once again as a warrant for his arrest in Osceola County, Florida was executed yesterday.

Clavicular's mugshot from his battery/assault arrest has hit the internet. As you can see from FearBuck's post below, the looksmaxxing streamer is rocking his usual stoic facial expression. He was handcuffed yesterday by Fort Lauderdale officers over there being a warrant for his arrest in Osceola County for the last couple of weeks.

This news was first broken by journalist Taylor Lorenz late yesterday and it seems his latest run-in stems from an incident in February. As she initially reported, "Clavicular was just arrested in Fort Lauderdale on a misdemeanor assault charge (no physical contact or injury is required for this charge). The arrest is likely related to a physical fight between Clav’s [girlfriend] and influencer Jenny Popach who broke into the hype house."

Footage of that fight was caught by Dexerto, which you can see here. The clip doesn't show him intervening at all as the two girls scream at each other before eventually getting physical. But with Clavicular being the one behind bars, he apparently had some sort of involvement. But that being the reason for his arrest is not yet confirmed. His bond is set at $1,000.

But more charges could be coming the 20-year-old's way sooner than later. Prior to being taken into custody, earlier that same day, him and some friends were in the Everglades.

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Clavicular Shoots At Dead Alligator

While on an airboat, they spotted what appeared to be a dead alligator floating on top of the water. Clavicular eventually would join his group in unloading dozens of bullets into the animal. "Yeah, I think it’s dead," he said after they were done.

It's possible that him and his friends could be hit with a first-degree misdemeanor as a certain Florida statute deems it illegal to discharge a firearm in a public place.

Moreover, if the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decides to take this act to a federal level, Clavicular could face $50,000 in fines. Per Dexerto, alligators in South Florida are a federally protected species. You are unable to harass, damage, or interfere with protected wildlife. That also applies to a dead animal.

Taking to their X page the FWC said they are currently investigating the matter. "The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator. FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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