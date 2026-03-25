Lil Pump Punches Out Shirtless Heckler While Livestreaming With Clavicular

Lil Pump was one of the biggest SoundCloud acts in 2017, and in 2018, he was further legitimized by the likes of Kanye West. However, his MAGA turn in 2020 was the nail in the coffin for his career. His new music leaves a lot to be desired, and for the most part, fans have tuned him out.

That said, he has certainly built a young fanbase over recent years thanks to his connections to the streaming world. He has collaborated with the likes of Fousey, Vitaly, and now, Clavicular. Clav seems to be all the rage these days as his clips continue to go mega viral on X and various other platforms.

Yesterday, Pump and Clavicular shared the screen in a livestream that almost turned disastrous thanks to an altercation with a shirtless heckler. In the video below, you can see the entire situation develop. The shirtless man was in a crazed state as he attempted to get past security and confront Pump and Clavicular.

Eventually, the man had some space, but that is when Lil Pump came in and punched him in the head.

Lil Pump Gets Upset

This led to even more commotion, as the man pointed out Lil Pump and was ready to pounce. In the end, the security was able to come through and break things up. Clavicular seemed a bit confused by the situation, which isn't surprising given how bizarre all of this was.

Unfortunately, this appears to be the only way for Lil Pump to remain relevant these days. He has completely lost all of his goodwill in the hip-hop world. While he didn't have much to begin with, doing streams with people like Clavicular isn't helping his case.