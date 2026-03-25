Lil Pump Punches Out Shirtless Heckler While Livestreaming With Clavicular

BY Alexander Cole
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YG And Friends At The Shrine
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Rapper Lil Pump performs onstage during YG and Friend's Nighttime Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Lil Pump was streaming with Clavicular on Tuesday evening, and not much good came out of it thanks to a physical altercation on camera.

Lil Pump was one of the biggest SoundCloud acts in 2017, and in 2018, he was further legitimized by the likes of Kanye West. However, his MAGA turn in 2020 was the nail in the coffin for his career. His new music leaves a lot to be desired, and for the most part, fans have tuned him out.

That said, he has certainly built a young fanbase over recent years thanks to his connections to the streaming world. He has collaborated with the likes of Fousey, Vitaly, and now, Clavicular. Clav seems to be all the rage these days as his clips continue to go mega viral on X and various other platforms.

Yesterday, Pump and Clavicular shared the screen in a livestream that almost turned disastrous thanks to an altercation with a shirtless heckler. In the video below, you can see the entire situation develop. The shirtless man was in a crazed state as he attempted to get past security and confront Pump and Clavicular.

Eventually, the man had some space, but that is when Lil Pump came in and punched him in the head.

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Lil Pump Gets Upset

This led to even more commotion, as the man pointed out Lil Pump and was ready to pounce. In the end, the security was able to come through and break things up. Clavicular seemed a bit confused by the situation, which isn't surprising given how bizarre all of this was.

Unfortunately, this appears to be the only way for Lil Pump to remain relevant these days. He has completely lost all of his goodwill in the hip-hop world. While he didn't have much to begin with, doing streams with people like Clavicular isn't helping his case.

At the end of the day, these streamers are putting themselves in very compromising positions. Every single day, some kind of bizarre situation is taking place, and it must be stressful for all parties involved. Either way, things are starting to get completely out of hand, and Pump doesn't seem to care very much.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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