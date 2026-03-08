Clavicular Gets Confronted By Man Claiming Streamer Ran His Friend Over

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the streamer was recently in Miami and shared his day out on his Kick stream. As he made his way through a crowd, though, one man screamed at him and claimed, "You ran over my friend!" It's unclear at press time if this is actually referring to that on-stream incident with the stalker and Internet troll. Also, some fans think this could be a staged incident or that the man was just making up an excuse to confront him.

Nevertheless, Clav's security guards stopped the man before he could rush him, although he got quite close. The bodyguards quickly pushed the streamer along and got him away from the individual, whom one can still hear screaming in the IG clip below.

Who Is Clavicular?

For those unaware, Clavicular is a popular Kick streamer and "looksmaxxer." He's in the world of male-centered body imagery and sculpting, giving girls critical advice on their looks and doing the same for the guys. Clav also associates himself with other controversial streamers like Adin Ross and Sneako. He's a big influencer on platforms like TikTok, and continues to garner criticism for his gender takes and instances of racism.

However, this confrontation on Clavicular's stream comes without much context, so maybe we'll never know what really went down here. While some Internet users took this opportunity to clown him for his general public image, maybe the car incident is the only piece of relevant context here.