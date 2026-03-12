Drake Disses Clavicular In The Most Drake Way Possible

Clavicular has become one of the biggest names in streaming over the past few years, much to the chagrin of public discourse. What is a Clavicular, you may ask. Well, he is what is called a Looksmaxxer. That probably confuses you even further.

Simply put, the kid does a bunch of ridiculous routines in order to make himself look more attractive. For instance, he smashes his face with a hammer so that he can fortify his bones and get more defined cheeks. He also microdoses meth for reasons that are beyond our comprehension. Not to mention, the kid hangs out with manosphere creators like Andrew Tate and Sneako in the hopes of siphoning their clout.

Overall, his fame has skyrocketed in the last few months, and he has seemingly garnered the attention of some pretty big names. For instance, Drake now knows who he is, which is wild to think about.

So much so that Drake decided to take shots at Clavicular while lurking in Adin Ross' stream chat last night.

Drake Has Words For Clavicular

"Clav has a micro," Drake wrote in the chat. Of course, "micro" is meant to refer to the size of Clavicular's manhood. It is a bizarre comment to make, but it is one that Drake has never seemingly shied away from.

When the message came through, the streamer was live in front of his fans and couldn't seem to believe it was the real Drake. He noted how Drake probably has better things to do than interact with him on stream. Apparently, the artist has all of the free time in the world.

Drake is currently in the midst of his rollout for ICEMAN, but he is still making time for some internet foolishness. Some are going to see it as a bad look that Drake would even want to interact with this guy, especially given Clav's history as a creator.