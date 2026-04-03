Clavicular Passes Out & Convulses After Getting Choked Out On Stream

Clavicular's streams are often full of antics, but they don't always result in a scary situation that has fans fearing for his well-being. During his "Mog World Order" livestream marathon in Miami yesterday (Thursday, April 2), he passed out and began to convulse after fellow influencer Cuban Tarzan choked him out.

This was a consensual and stunt-based decision, and their colleagues quickly expressed concern after Clav began to convulse. @viewsceo caught some clips of the moment on Twitter, which led to a lot of fan discussion. Fortunately, as caught by KaizerRev on Twitter, he quickly regained consciousness and discussed the moment with his friends.

"Never do that s**t again," one friend remarked. "Holy f**k. That was the craziest thing ever," Clavicular himself remarked. "Yo, that was sick, bro. The dream was, like, crazy." Then, a friend told him he was having a seizure. "Wait, really?" Clav responded. "I was so scared. The dream was crazy. I'm chilling, bro."

Did Clavicular Have A Seizure?

As such, at least nothing too serious happened here. Still, many fans are still concerned over the seizure risk, although it seems like they were able to control the recovery and avoid a more dangerous situation.

From what the clips show, Clavicular's seizure was brief and resulted from oxygen flow being cut off to the brain. It seems in line with a choke-out, but represents the risk of that technique in combat sports. Fortunately, he recovered quickly and didn't seem to have any lingering issues. Of course, we'll see if the streamer updates fans on this matter in the future.

Elsewhere, Clavicular's still facing legal trouble. Authorities recently arrested him in Fort Lauderdale, seemingly over a physical altercation between his girlfriend and another woman. But Clav later left police custody, and little further updates on that situation have emerged at press time.