Clavicular Passes Out & Convulses After Getting Choked Out On Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Clavicular Passes Out Convulses Choked Out Stream
Image via Instagram @clavicular0
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Fellow influencer CubanTarzan choked Clavicular out during a recent livestream in Miami, but it seems like the "looksmaxxer" recovered well.

Clavicular's streams are often full of antics, but they don't always result in a scary situation that has fans fearing for his well-being. During his "Mog World Order" livestream marathon in Miami yesterday (Thursday, April 2), he passed out and began to convulse after fellow influencer Cuban Tarzan choked him out.

This was a consensual and stunt-based decision, and their colleagues quickly expressed concern after Clav began to convulse. @viewsceo caught some clips of the moment on Twitter, which led to a lot of fan discussion. Fortunately, as caught by KaizerRev on Twitter, he quickly regained consciousness and discussed the moment with his friends.

"Never do that s**t again," one friend remarked. "Holy f**k. That was the craziest thing ever," Clavicular himself remarked. "Yo, that was sick, bro. The dream was, like, crazy." Then, a friend told him he was having a seizure. "Wait, really?" Clav responded. "I was so scared. The dream was crazy. I'm chilling, bro."

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Did Clavicular Have A Seizure?

As such, at least nothing too serious happened here. Still, many fans are still concerned over the seizure risk, although it seems like they were able to control the recovery and avoid a more dangerous situation.

From what the clips show, Clavicular's seizure was brief and resulted from oxygen flow being cut off to the brain. It seems in line with a choke-out, but represents the risk of that technique in combat sports. Fortunately, he recovered quickly and didn't seem to have any lingering issues. Of course, we'll see if the streamer updates fans on this matter in the future.

Elsewhere, Clavicular's still facing legal trouble. Authorities recently arrested him in Fort Lauderdale, seemingly over a physical altercation between his girlfriend and another woman. But Clav later left police custody, and little further updates on that situation have emerged at press time.

Clavicular's streams have been combative before, such as his livestream with Lil Pump in which the rapper punched a heckler. Fortunately, this most recent "Mog World Order" marathon moment was not as confrontational. Still, fans are concerned over these types of stunts, both for its danger and its potential influence.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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