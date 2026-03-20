Adam22 Calls Out Clavicular Over Viral Blueface Moment

Adam22 is weighing in on a viral clip involving streamer Clavicular, and he’s not exactly impressed. During a recent stream, the No Jumper host reacted to footage of Clavicular rapping along to Blueface’s track “Respect My Crippin” while standing right in front of him. While Clavicular appeared confident, Adam22 suggested the moment didn’t land the way it was probably intended.

“Clav normally has a lot of aura,” he said. “The moment he started rapping along to ‘Respect My Crippin’ in front of Blueface might have been the biggest aura loss. It just didn’t hit right.”

He went on to acknowledge that Clavicular clearly knew the lyrics. But emphasized how the optics of the situation made it uncomfortable to watch. “I’ll give it to him, he knows all the words. But just seeing it… that’s to be understood,” Adam added.

According to Adam22, the bigger issue was the potential tension in the moment. He pointed out that Blueface could have easily taken offense. Especially given the context of a white individual reciting lyrics that include the n-word directly in front of a Black artist.

“Obviously Blueface could have got clipped up or could have been genuinely offended in that moment,” he continued. “Like damn, so you really are a white kid saying the n-word in front of a Black dude.”

Blueface didn't seem to address the lyrics.

Adam22 Not Impressed

In other news involving Clavicular, he made headlines recently for meeting up with Wack 100 who had a lengthy discussion with him. Wack 100 claimed to know many of the club owners in the city. In addition, he vowed to get him unbanned from these places.

There was an incident that may have gotten Clav banned in the first place. Particularly, in January earlier this year, Clav and Sneako reportedly requested Kanye's song "Heil Hitler" at a club in Miami, to which the venue later had to put out an apology statement that said they do not condemn hate speech.

Even the mayor of Miami Beach condemned the antics, saying he was "deeply disturbed and disgusted by [the] videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions."