Wack 100 Confronts Clavicular With A Proposal

BY Alexander Cole
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The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Music Manager "Wack 100" attends The Games special screening of his new film "The Making of The Documentary 2" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Keipher McKennie/Getty Images.)
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Wack 100 is someone who does not shy away from hanging around Kick streamers, and this weekend, he met up with Clavicular.

Wack 100 is someone who does not shy away from controversy and controversial figures as a whole. After all, he has managed controversial figures like Blueface.

Some fans find Wack 100 to be a nuisance. Someone who inserts himself in stories that don't involve him. Furthermore, his constant threats of exposing people's paperwork have also made him enemy number one in some circles. Regardless, Wack remains a public figure, and he is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to his trolling.

Recently, he even decided to associate himself with the lookmaxxing streamer, Clavicular. In this video, which is not permitted to be shown on this website, Wack 100 meets Clavicular for the very first time, and they have a lengthy discussion.

Overall, the two spoke about how Clavicular is banned from numerous clubs in Miami and cannot seem to get back in.

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Wack 100 Meets Clavicular
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: N.O.R.E. Blueface and Wack 100 attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Wack 100 claims to know many of the club owners in the city. Additionally, he is vowing to get the streamer unbanned from these places. Clav believes he is banned due to his age, although the whole "HH" Kanye West controversy might have something to do with it as well.

The mere fact that Wack would associate with Clavicular in such a way feels a bit out of character. Clavicular is a white streamer who constantly says the N-word and has proven time and time again that he has some character issues.

With that in mind, it doesn't seem like Wack cares about any backlash. After all, he has dealt with a whole lot worse in the past. At this point, the streaming world is all about clout, and no one seems to have any integrity anymore. It's just the nature of the beast.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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