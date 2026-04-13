Clavicular Storms Out Of "60 Minutes" Interview After Being Asked If He's An "Incel"

BY Cole Blake
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Clavicular via Instagram
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Clavicular was also upset about the interviewer asking him about his association with Andrew Tate and other controversial figures.

Clavicular abruptly ended a recent interview on 60 Minutes when Adam Hegarty asked him whether he identifies as an "incel." The controversial influencer took issue with the idea, arguing that his "looksmaxxing" community is about disassociating from the idea of being an incel.

“Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow-up after you asked me about my relationships to women? I mean, that's quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I've ever heard," Clavicular responded to the question.

From there, Hegarty clarified that "Looksmaxxing" is "a term created by the Incel community." Clavicular countered: "I'm not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it's about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals is to disassociate from being an incel and overcome that. That doesn't make sense.”

Read More: Clavicular's Mugshot Leaks Online Following Arrest

Clavicular's Relationship With Andrew Tate

Hegarty then brought up Andrew Tate and other controversial figures that Clavicular has associated with in recent years. “I see you want to make this political," Clavicular responded. "I guess you watched the Piers Interview. Too bad I didn't have time to look into, you know, anything about potentially, you know, who your wife cheated with.”

When Hegarty noted that he isn't married, Clavicular ended the interview after remarking: “So I could teach you about looksmaxxing, and then maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview.”

Last year, Clavicular made headlines when a video of him listening to Kanye West's song "Heil Hitler" alongside Sneako, Andrew Tate, and Myron Gaines at a club in Miami went viral online. Several local club owners banned the group from their venues in response to the antics.

Clavicular has dealt with multiple legal issues in 2026, having been arrested for allegedly using a fake ID and being under suspicion of drug possession in February. Within a week, authorities dropped those charges. Police arrested him again, last month, on battery charges for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend and another woman.

Read More: Wack 100 Confronts Clavicular With A Proposal

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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