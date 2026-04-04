Adin Ross Urges Clavicular To Take His Health Seriously After Choke-Out Convulsions

Clavicular gets up to many antics on stream, even if they put him in dangerous situations. He recently had a fellow influencer choke him out, which led to him convulsing briefly before regaining consciousness and recovering smoothly. Beyond fans and haters laughing at this moment, expressing awe, or condemning the stunt, Clav's fellow online friend Adin Ross is more concerned for his health than anything.

During his recent livestream on Kick, the Brand Risk Promotions personality spoke on the clip of the "looksmaxxer" getting choked out and convulsing. As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, he thinks this is no laughing matter.

"This s**t in no way is funny," Ross expressed. "I just think this s**t needs to be a wake-up call. A public wake-up call. I think that you should get your blood worked on, I think that you should take your health more seriously. And I think everyone around him should push him. All of his close friends. It's very important to look at stuff as a wake-up call and take things seriously. I'm not somebody who knows about seizures and stuff like that. But he got choked out and he had a seizure. When I was looking into it and I asked somebody I know, they said he most likely had a seizure because of the substances he takes."

Fans in the comments section debated if alleged peptides and supplements caused the convulsions or if they have nothing to do with them. Many fans pointed out that this was likely due to oxygen cutting off from the brain.

Clavicular's Cybertruck Incident

Adin Ross has addressed Clavicular's controversies before. Back in December of last year, when the latter hit a harasser in his Cybertruck, he called Ross to get back on Kick. Adin also provided more updates about the situation, such as the status of the alleged stalker.