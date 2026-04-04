Adin Ross Urges Clavicular To Take His Health Seriously After Choke-Out Convulsions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Adin Ross Urges Clavicular Take Health Seriously Choke Out Convulsions
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Adin Ross attends the FaZe Clan Presents...RGB: A Night On The Moon Party at Parq Nightclub on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for FaZe Clan)
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Clavicular fortunately recovered well after he seized from getting choked out on his livestream, but Adin Ross had a stern warning.

Clavicular gets up to many antics on stream, even if they put him in dangerous situations. He recently had a fellow influencer choke him out, which led to him convulsing briefly before regaining consciousness and recovering smoothly. Beyond fans and haters laughing at this moment, expressing awe, or condemning the stunt, Clav's fellow online friend Adin Ross is more concerned for his health than anything.

During his recent livestream on Kick, the Brand Risk Promotions personality spoke on the clip of the "looksmaxxer" getting choked out and convulsing. As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, he thinks this is no laughing matter.

"This s**t in no way is funny," Ross expressed. "I just think this s**t needs to be a wake-up call. A public wake-up call. I think that you should get your blood worked on, I think that you should take your health more seriously. And I think everyone around him should push him. All of his close friends. It's very important to look at stuff as a wake-up call and take things seriously. I'm not somebody who knows about seizures and stuff like that. But he got choked out and he had a seizure. When I was looking into it and I asked somebody I know, they said he most likely had a seizure because of the substances he takes."

Fans in the comments section debated if alleged peptides and supplements caused the convulsions or if they have nothing to do with them. Many fans pointed out that this was likely due to oxygen cutting off from the brain.

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Clavicular's Cybertruck Incident

Adin Ross has addressed Clavicular's controversies before. Back in December of last year, when the latter hit a harasser in his Cybertruck, he called Ross to get back on Kick. Adin also provided more updates about the situation, such as the status of the alleged stalker.

Adin Ross has his own situations to handle, such as conflict with Blueface and Wack 100 over the former's Brand Risk fight with Chibu. But he also takes time to check in on his friends and have more serious or non-drama discussions. We'll see if the antics die down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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