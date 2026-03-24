Clavicular Rips Bobby Shmurda For Asking $4K For A Stream Appearance

BY Alexander Cole
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Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 5, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Bobby Shmurda visits SiriusXM Studios on October 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
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Clavicular was recently asked about streaming and Bobby Shmurda, which led to a rant about Bobby's alleged streaming fee.

Over the course of the last year or so, Clavicular has become one of the most talked-about streamers in the entire world. Of course, this is mostly for all of the wrong reasons. The kid is very misguided, and there is no denying that his rhetoric is a net negative for the youth.

However, there are still people watching him, regardless. He understands that his lookmaxxing shtick will only take him so far. In order for people to watch him, he actually has to do something interesting. This has subsequently led to numerous in real life streams with other famous streamers and internet personalities.

Furthermore, he knows that if he talks badly about famous artists, he can garner some clout from it. That is exactly what happened recently when Bobby Shmurda was mentioned on his stream. This led to a mini-rant from Clavicular in which he explained why he doesn't respect the New York rapper.

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Bobby Shmurda Charges Per Stream

In the clip above, Clavicular makes the claim that Shmurda once asked for $4000 just to appear on a stream. The streamer went on to say that, given where Bobby Shmurda's career is right now, he isn't even worth $4.

It's not uncommon for artists to have a booking or a speaking fee. So it should come as no surprise that some artists ask for money for streaming appearances. Some artists will even ask for money to be interviewed. That said, when an artist is asking for money, they're not exactly doing the content because they want to. It becomes transactional, and no one wants to watch that.

Besides, it is probably for the best that Bobby Shmurda avoids Clavicular at all costs. Their fanbases don't exactly align. Everyone would be taking a loss, and it would be a waste of time, much like watching a Clavicular stream in the first place.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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