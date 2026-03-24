Clavicular Rips Bobby Shmurda For Asking $4K For A Stream Appearance

Over the course of the last year or so, Clavicular has become one of the most talked-about streamers in the entire world. Of course, this is mostly for all of the wrong reasons. The kid is very misguided, and there is no denying that his rhetoric is a net negative for the youth.

However, there are still people watching him, regardless. He understands that his lookmaxxing shtick will only take him so far. In order for people to watch him, he actually has to do something interesting. This has subsequently led to numerous in real life streams with other famous streamers and internet personalities.

Furthermore, he knows that if he talks badly about famous artists, he can garner some clout from it. That is exactly what happened recently when Bobby Shmurda was mentioned on his stream. This led to a mini-rant from Clavicular in which he explained why he doesn't respect the New York rapper.

Bobby Shmurda Charges Per Stream

In the clip above, Clavicular makes the claim that Shmurda once asked for $4000 just to appear on a stream. The streamer went on to say that, given where Bobby Shmurda's career is right now, he isn't even worth $4.

It's not uncommon for artists to have a booking or a speaking fee. So it should come as no surprise that some artists ask for money for streaming appearances. Some artists will even ask for money to be interviewed. That said, when an artist is asking for money, they're not exactly doing the content because they want to. It becomes transactional, and no one wants to watch that.