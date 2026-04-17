Clavicular’s Publicist Reportedly Quits Days After Streamer’s Apparent Overdose

BY Caroline Fisher
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Clavicular via IG
Clavicular via Instagram
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Clavicular was hospitalized earlier this week after seemingly overdosing during a livestream, leaving supporters concerned.

Earlier this week, Clavicular was hospitalized after seemingly overdosing during a livestream. In a clip from the incident, which quickly went viral, he can be seen nodding off as a friend tries to get his attention.

It remains unclear what he allegedly took for this to happen, but he has admitted to using steroids and meth in the past. Shortly after being released from the hospital, the 20-year-old hopped on Twitter/X to give his supporters an update.

“Just got home, that was brutal,” he wrote alongside a selfie, which revealed a few minor injuries to his face. "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

Fortunately, it looks like the health scare could have been a huge wakeup call for the internet personality. During a subsequent stream, he was asked to explain exactly what happened. He didn't want to share too many details, but indicated that he plans to make better decisions moving forward.

Read More: Clavicular Parties With Blueface One Day After Apparent Overdose

Clavicular's Suspected Overdose

“What happened? Um, not gonna really get into it too much. Don’t really want to talk about it, not gonna lie,” he admitted. “But I ain’t going to be doing any of that sh*t anymore."

“But yeah, man, I ain’t gonna be doing any more substances for a little while," he added. "Hopefully for forever.” 

While this latest incident luckily didn't cost Clavicular his life, it reportedly did cost him his publicist. A source recently told PEOPLE that the publicist, Mitchell Jackson, quit just a few days after the apparent overdose.

“Mitchell quit because Braden will not take his health seriously," the source claimed. “Braden thinks he’s invincible and nobody's invincible. [...] If Braden wants to get sober and get healthy, he would be willing to rejoin him because he values him as a person.”

Read More: Clavicular Speaks Out After His Overdose And Blames Drug Use On His Autism

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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