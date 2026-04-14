Blueface's Girlfriend Harvard Bri Caught On Camera Throwing Bricks At His House

Blueface is a man of many girlfriends. Over the years, he has lain with numerous women, and for the most part, the results have not been positive. For instance, he has children with the likes of Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. Two women who don't want anything to do with him these days.

Meanwhile, Blue is now dating a couple of women in Nevaeh and Harvard Bri. The latter is supposedly a Harvard Law student, who got the appropriate nickname of Harvard Bri. While she has taken a backseat to Nevaeh over the last few months, it is clear that she is now becoming a main character again.

We say this because on Monday night, Blueface's father, Johnathan Porter, took to Instagram with some Ring camera footage of his front lawn. It was here that Harvard Bri could allegedly be seen trying to trespass into the home.

As Porter explains, the woman was throwing bricks at the front window, trying desperately to break in. This all took place in the dead of night.

Blueface's Father Is Scared Of Harvard Bri

"I was totally traumatized at 3:37 am by a loose clown running around outside throwing bricks at the front window," Porter wrote. "Just begging me for clout to come in. Had to call security to have her escorted off the property."

Overall, it is easy to see why Porter would be "traumatized." You don't expect someone to come to your home at 3:30 in the morning looking to throw bricks. That is the kind of thing that immediately makes you want to get some sort of security.