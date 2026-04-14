Blueface's Girlfriend Harvard Bri Caught On Camera Throwing Bricks At His House

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
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Blueface's new girlfriend, Harvard Bri, is not having a good time right now, and some Ring camera footage proves it.

Blueface is a man of many girlfriends. Over the years, he has lain with numerous women, and for the most part, the results have not been positive. For instance, he has children with the likes of Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. Two women who don't want anything to do with him these days.

Meanwhile, Blue is now dating a couple of women in Nevaeh and Harvard Bri. The latter is supposedly a Harvard Law student, who got the appropriate nickname of Harvard Bri. While she has taken a backseat to Nevaeh over the last few months, it is clear that she is now becoming a main character again.

We say this because on Monday night, Blueface's father, Johnathan Porter, took to Instagram with some Ring camera footage of his front lawn. It was here that Harvard Bri could allegedly be seen trying to trespass into the home.

As Porter explains, the woman was throwing bricks at the front window, trying desperately to break in. This all took place in the dead of night.

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Blueface's Father Is Scared Of Harvard Bri

"I was totally traumatized at 3:37 am by a loose clown running around outside throwing bricks at the front window," Porter wrote. "Just begging me for clout to come in. Had to call security to have her escorted off the property."

Overall, it is easy to see why Porter would be "traumatized." You don't expect someone to come to your home at 3:30 in the morning looking to throw bricks. That is the kind of thing that immediately makes you want to get some sort of security.

Whether or not this is a situation Blueface will handle directly remains to be seen. However, it is clear that his relationship issues are starting to cause problems for everyone around him. This includes his father, and even his mother, Karlissa Saffold, who is hosting Jaidyn Alexis' brand-new dating show.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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