Blueface Laughs After Learning He's Gotten Another Woman Pregnant

BY Zachary Horvath
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2019 Rolling Loud LA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
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Blueface already has a complex dating life, but it just got a whole lot messier as he allegedly has gotten another woman pregnant.

As it stands today, we know that Blueface is dating two women concurrently. One of those people is Nevaeh, real name Akira Williams. They have been together since the rapper got out of prison last November practically.

Then, there's Harvard Bri, who we heard about just two weeks ago or so. We are still learning more about her, but what we do know is that she went to Harvard University, hence the nickname. Moreover, a viral video of her surfaced in which she was caught on camera throwing bricks at the rapper's father's house.

But it seems that in between this timeline, Blueface was secretly messing around with another girl. That's because while on stream over the weekend, the "Thotiana" hitmaker learned he allegedly got this mystery woman pregnant.

Caught by XXL, she goes off on him via voicemail and informs him that she's keeping the child as well. "Now you don't know who the f*ck you nutted in, b*tch? You nutted in me twice. On Easter and the 13th. So, what the f*ck are you talking about. So, surprise, b*tch, you got me pregnant. And guess what, b*tch. I'm not getting no f*cking abortion," she shouted.

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How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

However, this didn't concern Blueface in the slightest. Instead, all he could do was laugh about how angry she was. But Nevaeh, who was in the room listening to the message, didn't find it to be amusing in the slightest.

After physically threatening him and twisting his hair out of frustration, Blue admitted that he has a problem with having unprotected sex. "It feel so good, though. I can't stop," he said. "I think I need to go see the therapist about that sh*t," he added while laughing again.

Of course, we aren't totally sure if this woman is telling the truth. For now, all we have is a voice message to go off of. We don't even have a name. But given Blueface's dating history, it's definitely not out of the question.

Blueface has gotten two (potentially three) women pregnant. You know about Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. He has three kids between the two of them (two with Jaidyn one with Chrisean). Nevaeh appears to be the third right now as she revealed she was having a boy in March.

But she's getting a paternity test to make sure Blue is the father because an ex-boyfriend of hers is claiming it's his.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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