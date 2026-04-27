Blueface Laughs After Learning He's Gotten Another Woman Pregnant

As it stands today, we know that Blueface is dating two women concurrently. One of those people is Nevaeh, real name Akira Williams. They have been together since the rapper got out of prison last November practically.

Then, there's Harvard Bri, who we heard about just two weeks ago or so. We are still learning more about her, but what we do know is that she went to Harvard University, hence the nickname. Moreover, a viral video of her surfaced in which she was caught on camera throwing bricks at the rapper's father's house.

But it seems that in between this timeline, Blueface was secretly messing around with another girl. That's because while on stream over the weekend, the "Thotiana" hitmaker learned he allegedly got this mystery woman pregnant.

Caught by XXL, she goes off on him via voicemail and informs him that she's keeping the child as well. "Now you don't know who the f*ck you nutted in, b*tch? You nutted in me twice. On Easter and the 13th. So, what the f*ck are you talking about. So, surprise, b*tch, you got me pregnant. And guess what, b*tch. I'm not getting no f*cking abortion," she shouted.

How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

However, this didn't concern Blueface in the slightest. Instead, all he could do was laugh about how angry she was. But Nevaeh, who was in the room listening to the message, didn't find it to be amusing in the slightest.

After physically threatening him and twisting his hair out of frustration, Blue admitted that he has a problem with having unprotected sex. "It feel so good, though. I can't stop," he said. "I think I need to go see the therapist about that sh*t," he added while laughing again.

Of course, we aren't totally sure if this woman is telling the truth. For now, all we have is a voice message to go off of. We don't even have a name. But given Blueface's dating history, it's definitely not out of the question.

Blueface has gotten two (potentially three) women pregnant. You know about Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. He has three kids between the two of them (two with Jaidyn one with Chrisean). Nevaeh appears to be the third right now as she revealed she was having a boy in March.