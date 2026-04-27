Nevaeh Taking A Paternity Test Amid Claims From Her Ex

One of Blueface's current girlfriends, Nevaeh, real name Akira Williams, is freaking out a little bit right now. In a video posted to her social media caught by Live Bitez, she revealed that she's going to be taking a paternity test.
This decision is a result of one of her ex-boyfriends making claims that he's actually the father. If you didn't hear, Nevaeh shared with Blueface that she was pregnant in February.
Then, in early March, they found out they were having a boy. However, now that this guy is causing a raucous online, she wants to put these internal doubts to rest.
While this will give her some peace of mind, the ex-boyfriend is making this very stressful for her. The outlet also caught wind of the guy's post Nevaeh is referring to.
The man shared a video to his Instagram, diabolically called alreadycrackedher, in which he's messing around with Nevaeh on a bed. He captioned the presumably older clip, "Blue just met his match [disguised face emoji]."
Nevaeh & Blueface's Relationship
The social media influencer responded saying, "Now that my name is in this industry, nothing is the same. Somebody wants a piece of something... wants to be seen... wants attention. Somebody wants to grab, grab, grab... it's starting to settle in for me now."
Overall, she's very upset and on edge with this claim and she's ready to put an end to it once and for all.
Blueface has seemingly not reacted to this update at the time of writing. However, given his recent actions, he may not really care all that much. While he has been dating Nevaeh for the last several months, he's been fine with entertaining other women.
He's also in a relationship with a woman who goes by Harvard Bri, who allegedly went to the prestigious American university. It seems things have been not going that well for them either as she allegedly threw bricks at the rapper's dad's house.