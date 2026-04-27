Nevaeh Taking A Paternity Test Amid Claims From Her Ex

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Blueface's girlfriend Nevaeh was believed to have been pregnant with the rapper's child as of February. However, an ex is creating doubt.

One of Blueface's current girlfriends, Nevaeh, real name Akira Williams, is freaking out a little bit right now. In a video posted to her social media caught by Live Bitez, she revealed that she's going to be taking a paternity test.

This decision is a result of one of her ex-boyfriends making claims that he's actually the father. If you didn't hear, Nevaeh shared with Blueface that she was pregnant in February.

Then, in early March, they found out they were having a boy. However, now that this guy is causing a raucous online, she wants to put these internal doubts to rest.

While this will give her some peace of mind, the ex-boyfriend is making this very stressful for her. The outlet also caught wind of the guy's post Nevaeh is referring to.

The man shared a video to his Instagram, diabolically called alreadycrackedher, in which he's messing around with Nevaeh on a bed. He captioned the presumably older clip, "Blue just met his match [disguised face emoji]."

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Nevaeh & Blueface's Relationship

The social media influencer responded saying, "Now that my name is in this industry, nothing is the same. Somebody wants a piece of something... wants to be seen... wants attention. Somebody wants to grab, grab, grab... it's starting to settle in for me now."

Overall, she's very upset and on edge with this claim and she's ready to put an end to it once and for all.

Blueface has seemingly not reacted to this update at the time of writing. However, given his recent actions, he may not really care all that much. While he has been dating Nevaeh for the last several months, he's been fine with entertaining other women.

He's also in a relationship with a woman who goes by Harvard Bri, who allegedly went to the prestigious American university. It seems things have been not going that well for them either as she allegedly threw bricks at the rapper's dad's house.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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