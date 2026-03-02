Blueface Excitedly Reveals The Gender Of His Child With Nevaeh

Blueface and Nevaeh Akira are going to be raising a child together in the near future and now, they know the gender of it. In a wholesome video caught by Live Bitez, the rapper fires off a confetti machine to reveal blue confetti, signifying that a baby boy is on the way.
Him and Nevaeh are ecstatic in the livestream clip as they embrace with a big hug and celebrate with one of Blue's kids. Despite what you may think of the MC, you can't help but smile a little bit as him and Nevaeh scream and jump with great joy.
If you're wondering when they announced they were expecting, it all went down in late February during another one of his livestreams. While on camera, him and Nevaeh showed the results of two different pregnancy tests, with a less accurate and more reliable one having positive results.
They were both ecstatic then, with Blue hilariously congratulating Nevaeh on having a "Blueface baby."
Additionally, he joked that she was now an official member of the "Blueface Cavaliers." "Congratulations, you're having a Blueface baby. Congratulations. You made it," he joked.
How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?
We are wishing Blueface and Nevaeh the best going forward as they embark on this new journey together. Hopefully, if all goes according to plan, the hitmaker will welcome a fourth child to his clan.
The last time he helped bring new life into the world was September 2023. That year, him and Chrisean welcomed their first and only child, a son who now goes by Chrisean Jr.
He also has two kids with another one of his exes in Jaidyn Alexis. They co-parent a boy named Javaughn Jamal Porter and a girl, Journey Alexis Porter. Javaughn was born first, entering the world in 2019 while Journey arrived in 2022.