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Harvard Bri
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Blueface's Girlfriend Harvard Bri Caught On Camera Throwing Bricks At His House
Blueface's new girlfriend, Harvard Bri, is not having a good time right now, and some Ring camera footage proves it.
By
Alexander Cole
April 14, 2026