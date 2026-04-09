Blueface has endured his fair share of family drama over the years, and sadly, it looks like he's at odds with his mother once again. Karlissa Saffold recently took to her Instagram Story to put him on blast, calling him names, dissing his appearance, criticizing his love life, and more.

"N***a ain't nobody taking advice from no washed up rapper with a group a groupie baby mommas But a 304 from the tracks," she declared, as seen in a screenshot shared by No Jumper. "Goofy ssa ninja we don't give a funk bout you or them 304s no more Funk out of here with that bull sh*t Walking around with a bunch of dirty Pennie's."

Saffold didn't stop there, however. She went on to threaten to "buy another son," and to disparage his romantic partners.

"My son is a washed up Rapper with a group a dirty Pennie's for BMs and nobody give a funk about how you feel about me," she wrote. "I'll buy another son, funk you, fat ssa reject scribble face, slow ssa dirty house ssa, shitty ssa ninja Yo 304 don't even take showers Them trailer park trash groupies [laughing emoji] Wit yo broke ssa."

Jaidyn Alexis Dating Show

For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted Saffold's latest rant, and Blueface has not responded publicly.

News of their rift comes just a couple of weeks after she announced a new venture. This, of course, is a dating show called Finding Love For Jaidyn. The show stars none other than Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface's first two children. It sees various men and women compete for the former Baddies star's affection, and premiered on CIXOT Network and Patreon last month.

"I hope you enjoy the storyline, transparency and all that everyone brought to Cixot to make this show a true success," she said upon announcing the show. "Thank you to Jaidyn Alexis for allowing us the opportunity to showcase her first major role."