Jeweler Calls Out Blueface Over Alleged Unpaid Tab

Blueface is certainly no stranger to internet drama, and now, it looks like he could be wrapped up in a new feud. Earlier this week, the rapper took to social media to flaunt some new jewelry, including a few flashy new chains. His post seemed innocent enough, but shortly after it was shared, a jeweler from his past decided to speak up.

"Tell him he needs to pay his $10,000 [tab] from 2021," he wrote, per Watch Live Bitez. For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not Blueface actually owes the jeweler this kind of cash. He has not publicly responded to the comment.

This isn't the only hot water Blueface has found himself in lately, either. Earlier this month, he also got called out by his mother, Karlissa Saffold. For unknown reasons, she took to Instagram to put him on blast. She dissed his appearance, career, love life, and more.

Blueface & Karlissa Saffold Drama

"N***a ain't nobody taking advice from no washed up rapper with a group a groupie baby mommas But a 304 from the tracks," she wrote. "Goofy ssa ninja we don't give a funk bout you or them 304s no more Funk out of here with that bull sh*t Walking around with a bunch of dirty Pennie's."

"My son is a washed up Rapper with a group a dirty Pennie's for BMs and nobody give a funk about how you feel about me," Saffold added. "I'll buy another son, funk you, fat ssa reject scribble face, slow ssa dirty house ssa, shitty ssa ninja Yo 304 don't even take showers Them trailer park trash groupies [laughing emoji] Wit yo broke ssa."