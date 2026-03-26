Karlissa Saffold Drops Trailer For New Dating Show Starring Jaidyn Alexis

BY Caroline Fisher
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Trailer Dating Show Jaidyn Alexis
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jaidyn Alexis attends Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Network)
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Various men and women will compete for Jaidyn Alexis' heart on a new series called, "Finding Love For Jaidyn."

Jaidyn Alexis has come a long way since she met Blueface. The 27-year-old has had two kids, launched a rap career, and much more. Now, the former Baddies star is single and ready to mingle, and fans can watch her do so from the comfort of their own homes. Earlier this week, she announced a new dating show called Finding Love For Jaidyn on Instagram. It will see a group of several men and women compete for the "Stewie" performer's affection, and will be available to watch on CIXOT Network and Patreon starting this Sunday (March 29).

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, is behind the series. She shared her own announcement on Instagram, along with a disclaimer.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, 'Finding Love For Jaidyn,'" she wrote. "Cixot Network, does not condone violence, Same sex marriage or sex before marriage or any other sin against Christianity. However we do understand and respect everyone’s perspective and their choices. Every moment is a coachable moment and you know dam well I’m going to coach."

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"I hope you enjoy the storyline, transparency and all that everyone brought to Cixot to make this show a true success," Saffold continued. "Thank you to Jaidyn Alexis for allowing us the opportunity to showcase her first major role, thank you to Brianna Piece Production manager, 909 and 1Man1vision our video team whose grown with us since day 1!!! I will share each individual contestant on my IG account for yall to follow your fan favorites. Now let’s get the show on the road."

News of the upcoming series arrives as Jaidyn continues to have issues with Blueface. While the two of them are on speaking terms for the sake of their kids, they frequently find themselves going viral for having arguments during livestreams.

Today, for example, a clip of Jaidyn calling Blueface out for sending Nevaeh Akira money and not her is making its rounds online. Nevaeh is currently pregnant with the "Thotiana" rapper's fourth child. They got together shortly after he was released from prison in November.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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