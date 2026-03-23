Blueface Gets Caught Cheating By Nevaeh In Spectacular Fashion

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
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Blueface and Nevaeh are expecting a child very soon, although it is clear that the former is completely fine with playing around.

Ever since returning home from prison, Blueface has been getting himself involved in all sorts of internet drama. For instance, he currently has a new significant other in Nevaeh Akira. The two met shortly after his return home, and as it stands, Nevaeh is pregnant.

This will be the third woman in Blueface's life to give birth to one of his children. Of course, this has led to all sorts of judgment online. However, that judgment has been split between the two. For instance, some feel as though Blueface has been irresponsible. Meanwhile, others feel like Nevaeh should have avoided getting involved with someone like Blue.

Whatever the case may be, the two are making the best of their situation. This is especially true of Blueface, who is out and about having fun, regardless of his responsibility to the new mother of his child. In fact, in a recent video posted on social media, the artist was caught cheating. Although based on his reaction, it doesn't seem like he cares.

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Blueface Caught Red-Handed

In the video above, Blueface slyly looks at the camera while in his walk-in closet with Nevaeh. That is when he pulls a box of condoms out of his jacket and slowly puts them back in. Nevaeh catches on to what is happening and walks over, only to ask the artist what he showed the camera.

This led to a somewhat tense moment in which Blueface couldn't help but laugh at what was happening. In the end, Nevaeh walked away, and Blueface continued to laugh. While he was caught red-handed, it feels as though Nevaeh didn't care enough to push the envelope further.

Given Blue's dating history, one could make the assumption that the two have some sort of arrangement. That said, he was being sneaky, which leads to a lot more questions than answers. It's just yet another example of Blueface and his unstable relationships.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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