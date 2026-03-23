Blueface Gets Caught Cheating By Nevaeh In Spectacular Fashion

Ever since returning home from prison, Blueface has been getting himself involved in all sorts of internet drama. For instance, he currently has a new significant other in Nevaeh Akira. The two met shortly after his return home, and as it stands, Nevaeh is pregnant.

This will be the third woman in Blueface's life to give birth to one of his children. Of course, this has led to all sorts of judgment online. However, that judgment has been split between the two. For instance, some feel as though Blueface has been irresponsible. Meanwhile, others feel like Nevaeh should have avoided getting involved with someone like Blue.

Whatever the case may be, the two are making the best of their situation. This is especially true of Blueface, who is out and about having fun, regardless of his responsibility to the new mother of his child. In fact, in a recent video posted on social media, the artist was caught cheating. Although based on his reaction, it doesn't seem like he cares.

Blueface Caught Red-Handed

In the video above, Blueface slyly looks at the camera while in his walk-in closet with Nevaeh. That is when he pulls a box of condoms out of his jacket and slowly puts them back in. Nevaeh catches on to what is happening and walks over, only to ask the artist what he showed the camera.

This led to a somewhat tense moment in which Blueface couldn't help but laugh at what was happening. In the end, Nevaeh walked away, and Blueface continued to laugh. While he was caught red-handed, it feels as though Nevaeh didn't care enough to push the envelope further.