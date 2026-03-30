News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Mark Carney
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Politics
Drake Gets Massive Endorsement From Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Drake paid tribute to Nelly Furtado at the event by recording a video message to congratulate her on getting into the Canadian Hall of Fame.
By
Cole Blake
March 30, 2026