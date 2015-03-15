juno awards
- TV2023 Juno Award Nominees: The Weeknd & Avril Lavigne Come Out On TopBoslen, Jazz Cartier, and Nav are among those recognized in the Rap Album/EP OTY category.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Weeknd Sweeps Juno Awards With Top Artist, Album, Single & SongwriterThe Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to do so twice.By Cole Blake
- GramDrake Celebrates "Nothing Was The Same" Anniversary On IG Wearing A Tupac Tee"Mothaf*ckas never loved us!"By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Didn't Submit "Scorpion" To Canada's Version Of The Grammy's, The Juno AwardsDrake has been snubbed by the Junos in the past.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJessie Reyez Calls On Daniel Caesar for "Figures, A Reprise"Jessie Reyez recruits Daniel Caesar for a remake of her popular track.By Milca P.
- MusicJazz Cartier's "Hotel Paranoia" Wins Rap Recording Of The Year At 2017 Juno AwardsJazz Cartier's "Hotel Paranoia" mixtape wins the award for best Canadian rap release of 2016. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Weeknd Wins Artist Of The Year At The 2015 Juno AwardsThe Weeknd takes home two Juno Awards, including Artist of the Year.By Angus Walker