Boi-1da Gives Massive Props To "Greatest Artist Of All Time" Drake During Juno Awards Speech

Boi-1da showed major love to Drake while accepting the International Achievement Award at the Juno Awards on Sunday night. He praised his frequent collaborator for all the work they've done together over the years and described him as the "greatest artist of all time."

Boi-1da began by thanking his family, God, and more before going on to reference Drake. “I’m extremely humbled by this award and just to be mentioned among the legendary names as well. Man, I can’t even describe it,” Boi-1sa said. “I want to have a huge shout-out to my brother Drake, the greatest rapper of all time, the greatest artist of all time and he’s from Canada. Drizzy Drake, that’s my brother. Listen…Drake, love you bro. We started this together. We did this together. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Drake and all the sacrifices he made, all the doors he kicked down for a lot of people man. So shout-out to Drake. Thank you for life, man, I love that guy.”

Boi-1da & Drake Collaborations

Drake was one of the first artists Boi-1da ever worked with, producing songs for his mixtape, Room for Improvement, at the age of 18. He's continued his collaborative relationship with his fellow Toronto rapper over the decades since. He received two Grammy nominations for record of the year for “God’s Plan” as well as Rihanna’s “Work," which features Drake. Additionally, he's been nominated twice for producer of the year, non-classical. He's worked with far more artists than just Drake as well, even producing for his current rival, Kendrick Lamar. He's credited on both To Pimp a Butterfly and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.