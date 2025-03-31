News
International Achievement Award
Music
Boi-1da Gives Massive Props To "Greatest Artist Of All Time" Drake During Juno Awards Speech
Drake was one of the first artists Boi-1da ever worked with, producing for him at the age of 18 back in 2006.
By
Cole Blake
17 mins ago
