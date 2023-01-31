January has finally come to an end, which means awards season is around the corner and Hollywood stars are about to be busier than ever. Both the 2023 Oscar and Razzie nominations were recently announced, revealing some of the best (and worst) of the film industry. Earlier today (January 31), Canada’s music award show, the Junos, unveiled their roster of nods for the upcoming season.

As CBC notes, The Weeknd took the top spot, namely for his work on Dawn FM in early 2022. He’s been recognized in six categories, matching his previous record from both 2016 and 2021. Awards the Toronto native might take home include TikTok Juno Fan Choice and Single of the Year for “Sacrifice.”

Others ranking high in terms of total Juno nominations include Avril Lavigne and pop star Tate McRae. Both singers boast a total of five, and following them is Shawn Mendes, the Reklaws, Banx & Ranx, and Preston Pablo with three each.

Boslen, Jazz Cartier, and Nav are among those recognized in the Rap Album/EP OTY category, and a healthy roster of international artists like Chlöe, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, and Harry Styles have nods in other categories.

The ceremony is set to take place in Edmonton, Alberta on Monday, March 13th. Performers include Jessie Reyez and Alexisonfire. Elsewhere, Marvel star Simu Liu will be on hosting duty for the upcoming show.

Scroll further to see the full list of nominees for the 2023 Juno Awards, and let us know who your winning bets are on in the comments below.

TikTok Juno fan choice

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

MacKenzie Porter

Preston Pablo

Rêve

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Reklaws

The Weeknd

Tyler Shaw

Single of the year

“Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne

“Flowers Need Rain,” Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx

“When You’re Gone,” Shawn Mendes

“She’s all I Wanna Be,” Tate McRae

“Sacrifice,” The Weeknd

International album of the year

=, Ed Sheeran

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Montero, Lil Nas X

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift

Album of the year

Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne

Demons Protected By Angels, Nav

I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Artist of the year

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Group of the year

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Breakthrough artist of the year

Dax

Devon Cole

Preston Pablo

RealestK

Rêve

Breakthrough group of the year

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

Songwriter of the year

Abel Tesfaye: “Less Than Zero” (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); “Out of Time” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); “Sacrifice” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).

Faouzia: “Anybody Else” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson); “Puppet” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); “RIP, Love” (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).

Tate McRae: “Chaotic” (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); She’s all I Wanna Be (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).

Tenille Townes: “The Last Time” (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); “When you Need It” (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); “When’s it Gonna Happen” (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).

Tobi: “Before we Panic” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); “Flowers” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); Move (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest)

Country album of the year

Way Back, High Valley

Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson

Bronco, Orville Peck

Masquerades, Tenille Townes

Good Ol’ Days, the Reklaws

Adult alternative album of the year

Born Losers, Altameda

The Garden, Basia Bulat

Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan

Colder Streams, the Sadies

How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars, The Weather Station

Alternative album of the year

Blue Rev, Alvvays

Duality, Luna Li

Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi

The Unraveling of PupTheBand, Pup

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq

Pop album of the year

In the Meantime, Alessia Cara

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne

The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen

I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae

Dawn FM, the Weeknd

Rock album of the year

Otherness, Alexisonfire

Crisis of Faith, Billy Talent

Get Rollin’, Nickelback

Outta Sight, the Sheepdogs

Explosions, Three Days Grace

Album francophone de l’année

Medium plaisir, Ariane Roy

Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger

Pictura de ipse: Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir

Crash, Les Louanges

Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc

Rap album/EP of the year

Gonzo, Boslen

Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified

The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier

Demons Protected By Angels, Nav

Shall I Continue?, Tobi

Dance recording of the year

Afterglow, Bob Moses and Kasablanca

Shinigami Eyes, Grimes

These Nights, Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo

Ctrl + Alt + Del, Rêve

Spiral, Rezz

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Watin, Aysanabee

Zhawenim, Digging Roots

Code Red, Indian City

Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor

The Crossing, Susan Aglukark

Music video of the year

“Fraud” by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)

“Unholy” by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)

“Have Mercy” by Karena Evans (Chlöe)

“Different Than Before” by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)

“Remember me for Me” by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)

[Via]