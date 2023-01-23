Many popular award shows leave celebrities desperately hoping for a nomination. The annual Razzie Awards, however, have the exact opposite effect. Each and every year, the ceremony takes the time to celebrate the “worst” performances seen in the entertainment industry in the last year.

On Monday (January 23), the nods for the 2023 season were shared with the world. Earning the most potential wins (a total of eight) is the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas. That film landed in categories like Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Director thanks to Andrew Dominik’s questionable work.

Other popular names earning a significant amount of attention from the Razzies are Pete Davidson and his pal, Machine Gun Kelly. The latter could bring home Worst Actor for his work in Marmaduke, or Worst Supporting Actor for Good Mourning.

The second film was directed by MGK and Mod Sun and has them looking at the possibility of some unwanted trophies too. Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Couple are all possibilities for both recording artists.

Winners of the Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11. Keep scrolling for the full list of 2023’s nominations.

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Machine Gun Kelly, Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Machine Gun Kelly, GaTa, and Mod Sun attend the World Premiere of “Good Mourning” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominio

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius

Besides racking up the Razzie nods this year, Pete Davidson also looks to be starting the year off with a new lover by his side. After spending most of 2023 with Kim Kardashian, and later, Emily Ratajkowski, he’s now spending time with one of his former co-stars.

Quédate con quien te mire como Chase Sui Wonders mira a Pete Davidson… pic.twitter.com/FRqEMLUYF4 — Sel Ocampo D (@LaSelOcampo) January 20, 2023

Read all about the comedian’s New York City date night with Chase Sui Wonders here. Afterward, tell us who you want to take home this year’s trophies in the comment section.

[Via]