Many popular award shows leave celebrities desperately hoping for a nomination. The annual Razzie Awards, however, have the exact opposite effect. Each and every year, the ceremony takes the time to celebrate the “worst” performances seen in the entertainment industry in the last year.

On Monday (January 23), the nods for the 2023 season were shared with the world. Earning the most potential wins (a total of eight) is the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas. That film landed in categories like Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Director thanks to Andrew Dominik’s questionable work.

Other popular names earning a significant amount of attention from the Razzies are Pete Davidson and his pal, Machine Gun Kelly. The latter could bring home Worst Actor for his work in Marmaduke, or Worst Supporting Actor for Good Mourning.

The second film was directed by MGK and Mod Sun and has them looking at the possibility of some unwanted trophies too. Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Couple are all possibilities for both recording artists.

Winners of the Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11. Keep scrolling for the full list of 2023’s nominations.

Worst Picture

Blonde              
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning     
The King’s Daughter
Morbius  

Worst Actor

Machine Gun Kelly, Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius 
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan 

Machine Gun Kelly, GaTa, and Mod Sun attend the World Premiere of “Good Mourning” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita 
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin  

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Blonde      
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio 
Firestarter 
Jurassic World: Dominio 

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius 
Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355 
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend 

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis 
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde 
The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius 
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio 

Worst Screenplay

Blonde  
Disney’s Pinocchio 
Good Mourning 
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius

