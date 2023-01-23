2023 Razzie Awards Nominate Pete Davidson, Tom Hanks, MGK, And More In “Worst” Categories
Categories for this year’s list of nods include “Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel” and “Worst Screen Couple.”
Many popular award shows leave celebrities desperately hoping for a nomination. The annual Razzie Awards, however, have the exact opposite effect. Each and every year, the ceremony takes the time to celebrate the “worst” performances seen in the entertainment industry in the last year.
On Monday (January 23), the nods for the 2023 season were shared with the world. Earning the most potential wins (a total of eight) is the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas. That film landed in categories like Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Director thanks to Andrew Dominik’s questionable work.
Other popular names earning a significant amount of attention from the Razzies are Pete Davidson and his pal, Machine Gun Kelly. The latter could bring home Worst Actor for his work in Marmaduke, or Worst Supporting Actor for Good Mourning.
The second film was directed by MGK and Mod Sun and has them looking at the possibility of some unwanted trophies too. Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Couple are all possibilities for both recording artists.
Winners of the Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11. Keep scrolling for the full list of 2023’s nominations.
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Machine Gun Kelly, Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominio
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius
