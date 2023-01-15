Pete Davidson’s love affairs with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski were obviously left in 2022. Still, it seems the comedian is carrying one of his previous flings into the new year. In the last few weeks of the year, the Saturday Night Live alum was seen with Chase Sui Wonders. However, they denied any romantic involvement at the time.

After attending a hockey game together following his split from the High Low podcast host, Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar hit the town together once again this weekend.

Chase Sui Wonders attends the A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” New York Screening on August 02, 2022 at Fort Greene Park in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, on Friday (January 13) they went out in New York City. Paparazzi caught photos of them parking an SUV on a side street. Both of them wore layers to keep warm from the winter air.

For her part, the 26-year-old went bold with animal print pants and a unique scarf. Her date, on the other hand, opted to blend in with his surroundings by wearing neutrals.

It remains unclear where the rest of the evening took them. We do know they were eating at Baba’s Pierogies in Brooklyn just last week. Customers in the shop at the time reportedly saw Wonders wrap her arms around Davidson. Other sources additionally claim to have seen the pair exchanging a few kisses.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders snuggled up for a little PDA in NYC! See the pics. https://t.co/HF7PISSdtn pic.twitter.com/SLpDaA8Pu7 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 10, 2023

Of course, The King of Staten Island star has established himself as something of a ladies’ man in Hollywood. Prior to Ratajkowski and Kardashian, he was engaged to Ariana Grande and has also dated Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Cazzie David, just to name a few.

He’s still in his late 20s and doesn’t seem desperate to settle down anytime soon. However, Davidson made it known this past summer that having kids one day is a “dream” of his.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he told Kevin Hart at the time. “My favourite thing ever – which I’ve yet to achieve – is I want to have a kid. That’s like my dream.”

See what else Pete Davidson had to say about fatherhood in the clip below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]