Pete Davidson appears to have removed his tattoos dedicated to his ex-partner, Kim Kardashian. Davidson was photographed vacating shirtless on a beach in Hawaii over the weekend with his rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

Davidson previously had several tattoos that referenced Kardashian and her kids on his body. The two dated for a period of nine months between October 2021 and August 2022.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in NYC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

One of the tattoos read, “My girl is a lawyer,” a reference to Kardashian working towards her law degree. He also had a “Jasmine and Aladdin” piece done to reference their first kiss together in a Saturday Night Live skit. Had also had the name “Kim” branded on his chest. That brand is now simply a faint scar.

Discussing the brand with Ellen Degeneres back in 2022, Kardashian explained: “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

Since splitting with Kardashian, Davidson has been most recently linked to his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, Chase Sui Wonders. He’s also gone out with Emily Ratajkowski.

As for Kardashian, she appears to still be single since her split from Pete Davidson. While appearing on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, last month, Kardashian admitted that co-parenting with Kanye West is “really fucking hard.”

“I had the best dad,” Kardashian said at the time, holding back tears. “I don’t want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It’s hard. Shit like co-parenting– it’s really fucking hard you know.”

