Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children.

“I had the best dad,” Kardashian said. “I don’t want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It’s hard. Shit like co-parenting– it’s really fucking hard you know.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

She composed herself and continued: “Yeah, but I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them, you know.”

Angie Martinez joked that Kim isn’t co-parenting with the “quietest, easiest” partner.

“So like if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world like why would I ever bring that energy to them. You know, that’s like real heavy, heavy grown up s***. That they are not ready to, like, deal with,” Kardashian further added.

Kardashian is likely referring to West’s recent public behavior, which includes making countless antisemitic comments. In doing so, he went as far as to praise Adolf Hitler while speaking with Alex Jones.

Kim and Kanye finally settled their divorce nearly two years after their initial split, last month. As per the agreement, Ye will be dishing out $200,000 in child support monthly.

Later in the interview, Kim also discusses the backlash to Balenciaga’s recent controversial photoshoot. She gets emotional again addressing that drama as well.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast below.

