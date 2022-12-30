Pete Davidson hasn’t been so lucky in love this year. After romancing two of the most lusted-after women on the planet, though, it’s likely he’ll have his pick of the litter once he starts planning his 2023 dates. As you’ll recall, he began 2022 in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. Once that came to an end, he and Emily Ratajkowski were making headlines together.

The model and comedian spent time together in New York last month. Aftward, gossip about their budding fling was in constant circulation. Eventually, the public even got a glimpse of them in real-time as they sat courtside at an NBA game.

Since then, however, things seem to have fallen apart as quickly as they came together. According to PEOPLE‘s source, “Em is single and totally happy.”

“She will always prioritize her son but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. [Emily] doesn’t have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn’t want it to become anything else – she likes her life as it is,” they additionally explained.

While she has her little one to take care of, Davidson has wasted no time in attending sports games with a new woman.

rachel with chase sui wonders and pete davidson at the rangers vs maple leafs game pic.twitter.com/FrFFWn6z8u — best of rachel sennott (@sennottfiles) December 17, 2022

Earlier in December, he and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders were at a New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game together. At the time, a source shut down dating rumours. They’re simply “great friends [who] hang out all the time,” though they’re “most definitely not an item.”

Ratajkowski was also spotted smooching another famous face recently. She and New York artist Jack Greer were caught kissing on their most recent outing.

Surprisingly, she discussed her dating life on her High Low podcast the next day, admitting to finally signing up for dating apps and experimenting with finding love in the digital world.

Listen to the full episode below, and let us know who you think Pete Davidson will date next in the comments.

[Via]